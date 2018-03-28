Genetics Investing

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Cynata’s Lead Cymerus MSC Product, CYP-001

• March 28, 2018
Australian stem cell and regenerative medicine company Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP) is pleased to announce that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Cynata Orphan Drug Designation for CYP-001 for the treatment of acute graft versus host disease (GvHD). CYP-001 is the lead mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) product manufactured using Cynata’s proprietary Cymerus platform manufacturing technology.

As quoted in the press release:

Dr Kilian Kelly, Cynata’s Vice President, Product Development, said, “We are delighted that the FDA has seen fit to grant Orphan Drug Designation to CYP-001, in recognition of the potential of this product to address the substantial unmet need associated with GvHD. This follows on from our successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA last year, and we look forward to building our productive relationship with the FDA over the coming years.”

