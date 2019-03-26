Translate Bio Granted US Patent Relating to Messenger RNA Delivery

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) has announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued patent number 10,238,754 to the company for coverage of lipid-nanoparticle delivery of encapsulated mRNA where the encoded protein or peptide is secreted. As quoted in the press release: The patent coverage extends to mRNA that is modified or unmodified … Continued









Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) has announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued patent number 10,238,754 to the company for coverage of lipid-nanoparticle delivery of encapsulated mRNA where the encoded protein or peptide is secreted.

As quoted in the press release:

The patent coverage extends to mRNA that is modified or unmodified and to various routes of administration including by intravenous injection, intramuscular injection, or pulmonary delivery. This patent is owned by Translate Bio and expires in November 2031. “This patent recognizes the discoveries and innovations developed by Translate Bio researchers that have played a critical role in advancing our work in mRNA therapeutics,” said Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer of Translate Bio. “Today’s patent issuance is a milestone in the development of our growing IP portfolio, but more importantly, it supports our goal of developing innovative therapies for patients with life-limiting genetic diseases.” This newly granted patent is part of an expanding and comprehensive portfolio of patent applications and other intellectual property supporting Translate Bio’s messenger RNA therapeutics (MRTTM) platform. The Company’s intellectual property portfolio is comprised of significant patents and patent applications covering mRNA and mRNA delivery systems, as well as various methods for the manufacture and delivery of mRNA, and treatments using mRNA, which the Company believes are important for the development and commercialization of a wide range of mRNA therapeutics. In aggregate, Translate Bio owns or has exclusively in-licensed over 300 active patent cases, with over 110 granted or allowed patents worldwide of which over 60 have been granted or allowed in the U.S. or Europe.

