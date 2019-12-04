5 Top Biotech News Stories of 2019

The Investing News Network profiles the five top biotech news stories of the year as decided by our readers.









2019 was another bustling year for the biotech sector. From government shutdowns impacting the industry to new, innovative companies entering the space, there was plenty of activity for investors to take note of.

Throughout the year, the Investing News Network (INN) team attended industry conferences and conducted a wide range of interviews with executives and leaders in the space.

With the year coming to a close, here INN provides an overview to the top biotech stories of 2019 as decided by our readers.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) launched its initial public offering earlier this year, and one week after going public it was awarded a US$1 million grant to help advance its drug candidate, Xpro1595, as an Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

INN had the opportunity to speak with INmune Bio CFO David Moss about the grant from the Alzheimer’s Association — which was given to help the company enter clinical trials — and additional milestones the company had in store for the year.

“We weren’t going to pursue it unless we had the backing and support of a third party group,” Moss said. “(W)hen the Alzheimer’s Association stepped forward, we were just absolutely ecstatic to move forward with the clinical trial.”

At the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto in late April and early May, INN caught up with Dan Legault, CEO of Antibe Therapeutics (TSXV:ATE,OTCQB:ATBPF), for an exclusive interview.

In the interview, Legault spoke about how his company is tackling pain management and inflammation. The executive also provided updates to Antibe Therapeutics’ ongoing clinical trials, in particular for its lead drug candidate ATB-346 to treat osteoarthritis pain.

The year began with uncertainty thanks in large part to the government shutdown trickling its way into the biotech sector.

On January 14, former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a tweet the regulatory agency reduced its burn rate and planned to stay open for the time being.

However, at the time the agency wasn’t able to accept any new applications that required a payment, including investigational new drug applications and new drug applications.

To kick off the year, INN headed down to San Francisco, California, for the annual Biotech Showcase Conference — arguably one of the most highly sought after industry events each year.

At the show, INN spoke with Jeffrey Bockman from Cello Health BioConsulting about key takeaways from his panel “Investing in Next Generation Immunotherapies.”

Listen to the interview below for what Bockman had to say.

At the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, INN asked several company executives their thoughts on the similarities and differences between the healthcare systems in the US and Canada — and if one is better than the other.

Each answer from the CEOs showcased the differences between the systems while also hinting at what companies in the spaces need to do in terms of pursuing opportunities.

Watch the video below for more on what the executives had to say.



Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.