In the weeks leading up to the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference (BBHIC), the Investing News Network (INN) spoke with Antibe Therapeutics (TSXV:ATE,OTCQB:ATBPF) CEO Dan Legault about the company’s approach to pain management and inflammation.

On the second day of BBHIC, INN had the opportunity to catch up with Legault for an update on some of the company’s recent news and what it has in store for the rest of the year.

Notably, in mid-April, Antibe Therapeutics revealed that the British Journal of Pharmacology published research on the company’s Phase 2B generic induction (GI) safety results for its lead candidate, ATB-346, which is a hydrogen sulfide-releasing naproxen derivative.

Legault explained that this safety study for ATB-346 went “head-to-head” against naproxen in a blind study of 250 patients, with results gathered by a doctor using an endoscope and looking for 3 millimeter ulcers in the stomach. Results of the Phase 2B GI study demonstrated that ATB-346 reduces GI toxicity when compared to naproxen.

“We’re very pleased that the (British Journal of Pharmacology) picked (the trial results) up,” Legault said.

Now ATB-346 has entered into the final stage of the Phase 2b study, which began at the end of March. The goal of this trial will be to show that ATB-346 reduces osteoarthritis pain; it will be done in 360 patients who have osteoarthritis in the knee.

Once this part of the study is complete, and if it goes as the company expects it should, Legault said Antibe will be a Phase 3 company sometime before the end of the summer.

“It’s our lead drug, so being Phase 3 ready is very, very exciting,” Legault said when asked about how significant this milestone could be for the company.

Legault said that the drug has already been licensed in 22 other countries in three pharma deals. By the fall, Legault said that Antibe will go after larger markets like the US and Japan. “We want to target all global markets,” he said.

Watch the interview above for more on what Legault had to say. And for more of our BBHIC interviews, you can watch them here on our YouTube channel.

