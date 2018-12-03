Lexaria Bioscience: Out-licensing Patented Biotechnologies

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE:LXX,OCTQX:LXRP) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Cannabis and Life Science channels.









Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE:LXX,OCTQX:LXRP) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Cannabis and Life Science channels.

Lexaria Bioscience is a biotechnology company that has submitted over 50 patent applications and has been granted 10 patents. Operating on an out-licensing and royalty business model, the company generates 90 percent of its revenue from royalties and through their licensing agreements on its patented DehydraTECH™ technology. The DehydraTECH™ technology enhances the taste, smell, speed of action and bio-absorption and bioavailability of beneficial compounds in ingestible products and is able to create formulations that quickly and effectively deliver a wide range of bioactive molecules, such as nicotine, common non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAID) pain-relievers, among others.

Lexaria’s main focus is on developing it IP portfolio and broadening the uses of its DehydraTECH™ technology. As such, the company has been conducting numerous research projects with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to test the effectiveness of their technology. Lexaria’s DehydraTECH™ technology has been shown to increase the absorption of bioactive compounds by as much as five to 10 times and take effect in as little as 15 minutes after administration in some studies. Currently, Lexaria is also conducting research on nicotine with the goal of finding a healthier nicotine solution for smokers.

Lexaria Bioscience’s company highlights include the following:

Intellectual property (IP) portfolio consists of over 50 patent application submissions and 10 granted patents.

Approximately 90 percent of the revenue generated is from royalty income.

Revenue generation through out-licensing patented DehydraTECH™ technology.

Positive results in preclinical and clinical research for DehydraTECH™ technology.

Extensive research being conducted on nicotine.

Licensing agreements in place with Neutrisci International Inc. (TSXV:NU), Cannfections Group Inc., Biolog Inc., Nuka Enterprises LLC and Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV:BEER).

Research partnership with the NRC.

Four wholly-owned subsidiaries focused on key market sectors.

Kelowna R&D facility nearing completion.

Management holds over 20 percent of the company’s shares.

Click here to see the educational profile for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE:LXX,OCTQX:LXRP) and to request an investor presentation.