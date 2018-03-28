Immunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in Investigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Immunovaccine (TSX:IMV) a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that the first patient has been treated in a Phase 2 Study combining DPX-Survivac with Low Dose Cyclophosphamide administered with Pembrolizumab in Patients with persistent or recurrent/refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL).

As quoted in the press release:

“We are very pleased to have this triple combination clinical trial underway for these patients. These types of advanced lymphomas remain difficult-to-treat, and have not benefitted from recent advances in breakthrough monotherapies in the same way other forms of the disease have,” said Frederic Ors, Immunovaccine’s Chief Executive Officer. “We designed DPX-Survivac in large part to boost the rates of other novel immuno-modulating agents, and continue to see clinical data that support this goal in other cancer types. We look forward to working with our partners at Sunnybrook Research Institute and Merck Canada to further this endeavor.”

