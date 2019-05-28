BriaCell’s Breakthrough Cancer Treatment Technology Featured in BNN Bloomberg

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSXV:BCT) (OTC:BCTXF) was recently featured in a sponsored article published in BNN Bloomberg.









The article touched on BriaCell’s progress in the immuno-oncology sector. Companies like BriaCell are working to develop immunotherapy solutions that leverage the human immune system to attack cancerous cell, avoiding the need for damaging treatments like chemotherapy. BriaCell is currently in development of two patented immunotherapy solutions, Bria-IMT™ and Bria-OTS™. Bria-IMT™ is a breast cancer cell line designed to activate the immune system, while Bria-OTS™ is a personalized immunotherapy solution designed to “awaken” parts of the immune system that have previously been shut down by cancer. BriaCell recently announced a trial collaboration agreement with Incyte, a company with an extensive portfolio of immunotherapies.

“It is our belief that checkpoint inhibitors may significantly amplify the tumor-reducing effects of BriaCell’s novel immunotherapy, Bria-IMT™, in advanced breast cancer patients. Incyte’s portfolio has several candidates, including an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody and an IDO1 inhibitor, that we hope will improve the clinical benefits of Bria-IMT™,” said Dr. Bill Williams, president and CEO of BriaCell.

