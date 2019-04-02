BriaCell Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement with Incyte

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement (the “Agreement”) with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics in oncology and other serious diseases.









BriaCell Therapeutics and Incyte have formed a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates

Under the agreement, Incyte will provide compounds from its development portfolio, including INCMGA0012, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, and epacadostat, an IDO1 inhibitor, for use in combination studies with BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, in advanced breast cancer patients

The Agreement is focused on, but not limited to, the selection of novel combinations for the treatment of advanced breast cancer along with a planned clinical study of BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s selected compounds for advanced breast cancer.

Under the terms of the Agreement, BriaCell will evaluate combinations of novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with advanced breast cancer. Incyte will provide BriaCell with selected novel compounds to be used in the planned combination study with Bria-IMT™.

“It is our belief that checkpoint inhibitors may significantly amplify the tumor-reducing effects of BriaCell’s novel immunotherapy, Bria-IMT™, in advanced breast cancer patients. Incyte’s portfolio has several candidates, including an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody and an IDO1 inhibitor, that we hope will improve the clinical benefits of Bria-IMT™,” stated Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Incyte is a world-class biopharmaceutical company, we are aligned with the value that the team there places on innovation and we look forward to working with Incyte’s scientists and clinical experts to develop novel therapeutics for advanced breast cancer patients.”

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™, its lead candidate, in a combination study with pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)]. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to cover over 99 percent of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com.

