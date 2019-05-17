Bondarenko Acquires 14.48% Beneficial Ownership of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

Jamieson Bondarenko (“Bondarenko”) announced today that he has acquired an aggregate of 1,698,000 common shares (the “Shares”) of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXF)(“BriaCell”).









Jamieson Bondarenko (“Bondarenko”) announced today that he has acquired an aggregate of 1,698,000 common shares (the “Shares”) of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXF)(“BriaCell”). Bondarenko acquired the Shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at an average purchase price of $0.083 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of $140,575 (the “Acquisition”) as disclosed on SEDI.ca.

Prior to the Acquisition, Bondarenko previously reported holding 26,745,500 common shares of BriaCell, representing approximately 13.5% of BriaCell’s issued and outstanding common shares. As a result of the Acquisition of the Shares, Bondarenko now has beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 28,443,500 common shares, representing approximately 14.48% of BriaCell’s issued and outstanding common shares.

Bondarenko has acquired these securities for investment purposes and may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership or control over securities of BriaCell as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with BriaCell’s documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

BriaCell‘s head office is located at 3rd Floor, Bellevue Centre, 235-15th Street, West Vancouver, British Columbia V7T 2X1.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Jamieson Bondarenko

416-427-7998

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXF) for an Investor Presentation.