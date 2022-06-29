Life Science NewsInvesting News

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today announced a research collaboration agreement with Harvard Medical School in support of a project led by Joan S. Brugge, PhD, a faculty member. The project aims to discover new targets that may lead to the development of novel anti-cancer treatments.

The research collaboration will focus on the discovery and development of novel targets to enhance tumor cell responsiveness to chemotherapy and immunotherapies in specific cancers including lung, head and neck, cervical, and bladder cancers. The research team at Harvard Medical School is led by Joan S. Brugge, PhD, who is the Louise Foote Pfeiffer Professor of Cell Biology and Co-Director of the Ludwig Cancer Center.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Prof. Brugge and her expert team at Harvard Medical School to advance discovery in oncology," stated Dr. Miguel Lopez-Lago, BriaCell's Chief Scientific Officer. "We are hopeful that insights from this effort may potentially inform BriaCell's future R&D aims in developing novel anti-cancer drugs. This research collaboration is in line with our overall strategy of developing safe and effective treatments for cancer patients with large unmet medical needs."

"Scientists have made tremendous strides in understanding the basic biology of cancer over the last decade. Despite this formidable progress, persistent challenges remain in translating these discoveries into effective and safe precision-targeted cancer treatments," stated Brugge. "Our work aims to solve these challenges."

BriaCell will have the option to negotiate a license to innovations owned by Harvard University that arise under the one-year collaboration. The research agreement was coordinated by Harvard's Office of Technology Development.

