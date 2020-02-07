WKND!’s President and CEO Chris Backus has Contract Extended for Two Years

Board recognizes leadership role as the Company is aligned to maximize revenues from Its core assets









Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (“Weekend” or the “Company”) (CSE:POT, FSE:0OS1, OTCQB:WKULF) is excited to announce the Company’s Board of Directors has extended the contract for President and CEO, Mr. Chris Backus, for two years as the Company continues to build momentum and execute on its highly focused business plan.

“Initially, Chris was brought on board as Interim President and CEO with the task of bringing this Company into alignment, developing assets that can grow and deliver results to shareholders, and doing so in a way that is sustainable and highly achievable in a rapidly changing sector,” said Mr. Brian Keane, Director. “Over the last 6 months Chris has demonstrated a clarity of purpose and ability to execute that the Board recognizes as exemplary and we felt it was essential to confirm his ongoing role as President & CEO so that the Company can build on its momentum and send the right message to our partners and our shareholders.”

Weekend is poised for continued growth in a growing number of select US states, developing robust branded product lines including the flagship WKND! brand and the Orchard Heights brand – with more on the way. The Company’s Northern Lights Organics certified organic hemp farm in Northern BC is poised for its first commercial growing season in 2020. All the key partnerships, including that with True North Cannabis are in place to maximize the quality, quantity and revenue from the farm’s output.

“Weekend’s prospects are strong and I am totally committed to the effort required to maximize shareholder value now and in the future,” said Mr. Backus. “The Board has recognized the overall opportunity we have and it’s a real honour to be in this position. I am excited to continue to lead the Weekend team and grow this business to the benefit of our shareholders and partners.”

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

About Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The Company is developing premium products designed to deliver life’s highs, anytime, anywhere. With a presence in both the U.S. and Canada, Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

