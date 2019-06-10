Wildflower Demand Outpacing Production

Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN, OTC: WLDFF) announces that new production facilities are in the process of being built to meet increasing demand.









Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE:SUN, OTC:WLDFF) (the “Company” or “Wildflower”) announces that new production facilities are in the process of being built to meet increasing demand. Wildflower products can be found in over 300 stores nationwide in the U.S. and have recently been picked up by several national retail chains.

To meet this demand, Wildflower has added a second shift at its existing production facility. Even with this increase in production, capacity is at 90%. The new facility is critical to the company’s growth strategy.

New production equipment has been purchased and is on site to completely automate the production of multiple product lines. Completion of the new facility is expected in August 2019 and will have the effect of increasing our production capacity by more than 10-fold.

William MacLean, Chief Executive Officer of Wildflower, states, “We are excited to get our new production facility up and running in order to meet the demand. We receive inbound contact daily by new retailers and distributors reaching out to us to carry our products and with production at near capacity we need the expanded manufacturing.”

ABOUT WILDFLOWER

Wildflower Brands is a Vancouver-based company developing and designing brands that focus on plant-based health and wellness products. All of our brands work in synergy, toward becoming a global wellness leader.

FURTHER INFORMATION

