When Will Australia Legalise Recreational Cannabis?
Recreational cannabis remains illegal in all Australia’s states and territories with the exception of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). But could that change in the future?
So far there are no clear indicators as to when or if Australia could legalise recreational cannabis, but attitudes seem to be changing. Public support is growing, and there’s even some political acceptance.
Read on to learn more about when Australia may legalise recreational cannabis.
Public support for legalisation growing
Australians are no strangers to cannabis — a recently updated report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare shows that marijuana is the most extensively used illicit substance in the country.
With that in mind, it’s perhaps unsurprising that views on cannabis are changing in the country. In 2019, Australia’s National Drug Strategy Household Survey found that 41 percent of Australians are in favour of legalising cannabis — that’s close to double the support seen when the survey was done in 2007.
Aside from that, legalisation has been recommended by a number of government inquiries, including a 2019 Queensland Productivity Commission report on imprisonment and recidivism.
Several states have decriminalised personal use of cannabis on private property, including the ACT, the Northern Territory (NT) and South Australia. Most other states have a discretionary almost de facto decriminalisation in place through police diversion programs.
Those arrested for small amounts of under 50 grams of cannabis can be diverted to drug counselling or education, or issued a fine rather than a criminal conviction.
Economic opportunities lie in legalisation
Although Australia’s economy ended 2020 on a high note after facing COVID-19-related setbacks, some experts believe cannabis legalisation could assist even further with economic growth.
The climate of the NT and its accessibility to Asia makes the likelihood of legalised marijuana a possible gold mine for the NT, according to economist Rolf Gerritsen.
“The Government, if it licensed the system and appointed official sales points, could actually set up a nice little industry with the possibility of future exports,” Gerritsen told ABC News.
In 2020, Australia’s economy plunged into its first recession in three decades due to fallout from the coronavirus, which came mere months after devastating bushfires that ravaged over 12 million hectares.
A Twitter campaign from the Australian Greens political party is pushing for legalisation to help pull the nation out of recession, declaring cannabis a “multi-billion dollar industry.”
Federal cannabis legalisation unlikely
Although exciting, it seems unlikely that the Australian government will legalise marijuana at this stage.
Outside the Twitter campaign mentioned above, legalisation of cannabis has been a big part of the platform for the Greens, which are seeking the establishment of a controlled market for the sale of cannabis and would allow members of the public to grow up to six plants.
But the Greens are currently the only political party pushing for legalisation of recreational cannabis.
Both the Liberal National Party and Australian Labor Party have only shown support for medicinal cannabis at a federal level. In fact, Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter has been vocally opposed to the legalisation in Canberra, declaring the laws “terrible” and saying state- and territory-level laws conflict with federal laws on possession.
Many were looking towards the outcome of a New Zealand referendum on legalisation that failed as 50.7 percent voted “no” to the 48.4 percent “yes” votes.
What could legalisation do to the market?
A report from cannabis researcher Prohibition Partners hypothesizes great potential for Australia to significantly increase value through cannabis exports, while a focus on buying local could see more domestic cannabis revenue than ever before.
Success could encourage more regions to look closely at their own reform measures, particularly after watching the ACT’s adoption of restricted cannabis legalisation, the study argues.
“Both Victoria and Tasmania are also making moves towards more lenient cannabis laws and could be following in the ACT’s footsteps,” said the report’s authors.
“The Victorian government invested in R&D of the local industry, and is said to have ambitions to be the ‘cannabis bowl of Australia’ with a target of 500 local jobs.
The report predicts the Australian cannabis market will break a total market value of US$1.5 billion by the year 2025, which would make it the largest legal cannabis market in Oceania. Eagle-eyed investors will be watching the market closely.
Securities Disclosure: I, Ronelle Richards, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Expects to file its 2020 Annual Financial Statements on or before May 31, 2021
Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) today announced that, as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic measures, it will not be in a position to file its audited annual financial statements, the related management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (the “Annual Filings”) before the required deadline of April 30, 2021 (the “Specified Requirements”).
The Company is working closely with its auditor and expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 31, 2021. The Company does not anticipate any delay in filing its interim financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and the related officer certifications for the financial period ended March 31, 2021.
Matica has applied to the OSC, as principal regulator for the Company, for the imposition of a management cease trade order under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”) over the duration of the default. If a management cease trade order is issued, it will generally not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of Matica to trade in their securities.
The Company is providing this press release in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
About Matica
Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder. RoyalMax has been granted a standard cultivation licence, standard processing and medical sales licences by Health Canada.
For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Matica Enterprises INC.
Boris Ziger
Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman
The Company’s public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.
For further information, please contact Boris Ziger, at:
Telephone: 416-304-9935
E-mail: info@maticaenterprises.com
Website: www.maticaenterprises.com , www.maticammj.com
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Corporation. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
This news release contains statements about the Company’s information that may be made available on the S&P Capital IQ Corporation Records Listing Program and the business of Matica that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek Safe Harbor.
This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80602
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Matica Enterprises
Lexaria Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Issues Consultant Warrants
Kelowna, British Columbia TheNewswire – April 15, 2021 Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX) (Nasdaq:LEXXW) (CSE:LXX) (CNSX:LXX.CN) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer and the issuance of share purchase warrants to third party consultants.
Lexaria is pleased to announce that effective April 15, 2021, Gregory Downey will be assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. During the past two years, Mr. Downey has been engaged by the Company as its Controller and has intimate knowledge regarding the Company’s business and finances. Mr. Downey brings a wealth of experience to Lexaria, having served as the Chief Financial Officer of several public companies during the past ten years. Mr. Downey holds a Certified Management Accountant designation and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.
In the position as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Downey will be compensated with a base annual salary of CDN$144,000, with an annual increase of 10%, an option grant for the issuance of up to 12,000 common shares, and other customary incentives.
The Company is grateful to outgoing CFO, Mr. Allan Spissinger, for his many contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.
The Company also announces that effective on April 16, 2021, it will be issuing share purchase warrants (the “ Warrants ”) for the issuance of up to an aggregate 300,000 common shares to three unrelated third party consultants. The Warrants will be exercisable for a period of three years ending on April 16, 2024 at an exercise price of US$9.00 per share. The shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants will be restricted securities pursuant to US securities laws.
About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company’s technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 18 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com .
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company’s ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company’s ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company’s public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria’s postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Lexaria Bioscience
Aphria Inc.’s Adult-Use Brands Good Supply and Solei Introduce High Potency Oils to its Product Lineup
Good Supply enters the oil category for the first time with THC 30:0, formulated to contain the highest allowable, cannabinoid content currently available in the Canadian market.
Solei expands successful oil lineup to include Solei Plus+ in Free and Balance Moments.
Aphria Inc. (” Aphria “, ” we “, or the ” Company “) (TSX: APHA) ( NASDAQ: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their best life, today announced the addition of Good Supply’s THC 30:0 and Solei Plus+ high potency oils to its award-winning adult-use brand portfolio, which join a range of other formats available, including whole dried flower, pre-rolls, oral sprays, soft gels, vapes and topicals.
Based on Headset data, high potency oils dominate the category with nine out of the top 10 bottled oils sold being high potency oils 1 in BC, Alberta , Saskatchewan and Ontario . To meet this demand, Solei and Good Supply’s new high potency oils offer consumers convenient and versatile options that are distillate-based for a virtually odorless and tasteless experience.
“At Aphria Inc. we understand the importance of offering consumers flexibility when it comes to consumption options, which is why expanding our portfolio to include high potency oils was a priority to the team,” said Irwin D. Simon , Chief Executive Officer at Aphria Inc. “We continue to make it our priority to provide Canadians with the highest quality cannabis and the addition to high potency oils is no exception.”
Good Supply is one of Canada’s leading cannabis brands in the vapes and flower category 2 and a favourite among budtenders 3 . For the first time, Good Supply is introducing a distillate-based oil, which is available in select markets in April 2021 . Good Supply THC 30:0 is a convenient, high potency option containing the maximum allowable THC content (30mg per gram) on the market, but without the after taste.
Widely known for its success in the oils category as one of the best-selling CBD oil of 2020 4 and KIND Magazine’s CBD Brand of the year in 2020 5 , Solei continues to build its distillate-based oil offerings, by adding the new Solei Plus+ high potency oil to its innovation lineup. Solei Plus+ is made from sungrown cannabis, which is diluted into RSPO 6 certified MCT oil. This smoke-free option has three times the cannabinoid content of Solei’s current oils. Solei Plus+ is available in two cannabinoid profiles: Balance (15mg CBD, 15mg THC) and Free (30mg CBD, 1mg THC) and is available in select markets.
About Aphria Inc.
Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada , United States , Europe and Latin America , that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Aphria’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario , Aphria cultivates, processes, markets and sells medical and adult-use cannabis, cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products in Canada under the provisions of the Cannabis Act and globally pursuant to applicable international regulations. Aphria also manufactures, markets and sells alcoholic beverages in the United States.
For more information, visit: aphriainc.com
|
__________________________________
|
1 Headset Canadian Insights (AB, BC, SK, ON retail stores) – Jan to Mar 2021
|
2 Headset Canadian Insights (BC, AB, SK, ON retail stores) – Jan to Mar 2021
|
3 Kind Magazine Awards – Dec 2020
|
4 Headset Canadian Insights (BC, AB, SK, ON retail stores) – Jan to Dec 2020
|
5 Kind Magazine Awards – Dec 2020
|
6 Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), https://rspo.org/
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aphria-incs-adult-use-brands-good-supply-and-solei-introduce-high-potency-oils-to-its-product-lineup-301269868.html
SOURCE Aphria Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/15/c8712.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Aphria Inc. Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Tilray, Inc.
Aphria Inc. (” Aphria “) (TSX: APHA) (NASDAQ: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its holders (the ” Aphria Shareholders “) of Aphria’s common shares (the ” Aphria Shares “) at the special meeting of Aphria Shareholders (the ” Meeting “) approved the previously announced arrangement (the ” Arrangement “) under the Business Corporations Act ( Ontario ), pursuant to which, among other things, Tilray, Inc. (” Tilray “) and following the Arrangement, the ” Combined Company “) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Aphria Shares. Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Aphria Shareholders will receive 0.8381 (the ” Exchange Ratio “) of a Tilray share of class 2 common stock (the ” Tilray Shares “) for each Aphria Share held, while holders of Tilray Shares (the ” Tilray Stockholders “) will continue to hold their Tilray Shares with no adjustment to their holdings.
The special resolution approving the Arrangement (the ” Arrangement Resolution “) was required to be passed by at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast at the Meeting by the Aphria Shareholders voting virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting. A total of 108,409,367 Aphria Shares were represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 34.43% of the issued and outstanding Aphria Shares. Of the total Aphria Shares voted, 99.38% voted FOR the Arrangement.
Irwin D. Simon , Aphria’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who will hold these same roles with the Combined Company, commented, “I want to thank all Aphria Shareholders for voting and approving the Arrangement. We appreciate their support, as we believe the business combination will create a Combined Company with a strong financial profile, low-cost production, market share leading brands, distribution network and unique partnerships,.The Combined Company will be increasingly well positioned to deliver a sustainable attractive return for our combined shareholder base.”
Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to certain customary closing conditions, including court approval and the approval of Tilray Stockholders.
Aphria Shareholder Questions and Assistance
Aphria Shareholders who have questions or require further information about the Arrangement may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, Aphria’s proxy solicitation agent, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (North American Toll-Free), or 1-416-304-0211 (Outside North America), or by email to assistance@laurelhill.com .
We Have A Good Thing Growing
About Aphria Inc.
Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada , United States , Europe and Latin America , that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Aphria’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario , Aphria cultivates, processes, markets and sells medical and adult-use cannabis, cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products in Canada under the provisions of the Cannabis Act and globally pursuant to applicable international regulations. Aphria also manufactures, markets and sells alcoholic beverages in the United States . For more information, visit: aphriainc.com .
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, ” forward-looking statements “) under Canadian securities laws or within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future, and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any information or statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements in this news release with regards to: (i) the Arrangement; (ii) the expected strategic and financial benefits of the Arrangement; and (iii) statements regarding the value and returns to Aphria Shareholders expected to be generated by the Arrangement. Aphria uses words such as “forecast”, “future”, “should”, “could”, “enable”, “potential”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “project”, “will”, “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release, including the ability of Aphria and Tilray to receive, if at all, , in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary shareholder and court approvals for the Arrangement, the conditions to closing of the Arrangement being satisfied, that the Arrangement will yield the expected strategic and financial benefits and generate returns for shareholders and other expectations and assumptions concerning the Arrangement. Forward-looking statements reflect current beliefs of management of Aphria with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to its management team, including the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management of Aphria considering its experience, perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant as at the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any future forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks assumptions and expectations described in Aphria’s and Tilray’s critical accounting policies and estimates; the adoption and impact of certain accounting pronouncements; Aphria’s and Tilray’s future financial and operating performance; the competitive and business strategies of Aphria and Tilray; the intention to grow the business, operations and potential activities of Aphria and Tilray; the ability of Aphria to complete the Arrangement; Tilray’s ability to provide a return on investment; Tilray’s ability to maintain a strong financial position and manage costs; the ability of Aphria and Tilray to maximize the utilization of their existing assets and investments and that the completion of the Arrangement is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of conditions as set forth in the arrangement agreement entered into between Aphria and Tilray dated December 15, 2020 , as amended on February 19, 2021 (the ” Arrangement Agreement “). There can be no assurance as to when these conditions will be satisfied or waived, if at all, or that other events will not intervene to delay or result in the failure to complete the Arrangement. There is a risk that some or all the expected benefits of the Arrangement may fail to materialize or may not occur within the time periods anticipated by Aphria. The challenge of coordinating previously independent businesses makes evaluating the business and future financial prospects of the Combined Company difficult. Material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements also include the inherent uncertainty associated with the financial and other projections a well as market changes arising from governmental actions or market conditions in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis; the prompt and effective integration of the Combined Company; the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation anticipated by Aphria; the risk associated with Aphria’s and Tilray’s ability to obtain the approvals of their shareholders required to consummate the Arrangement and the timing of the closing of the Arrangement, including the risk that the conditions to closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Aphria and/or Tilray related to the Arrangement Agreement; the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Arrangement; risks relating to the value of the Tilray Shares to be issued in connection with the Arrangement; the impact of competitive responses to the announcement of the Arrangement; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to Aphria or that Aphria presently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Aphria made with applicable securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR and EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Aphria does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.
Additional Information About the Arrangement and Where to Find It
This news release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This release is being made in respect of the proposed Arrangement involving Aphria and Tilray pursuant to the terms of an Arrangement Agreement and may be deemed to be soliciting material relating to the proposed Arrangement.
In connection with the Arrangement, Aphria and Tilray have filed a joint proxy statement/management information circular (the ” Circular “) containing important information about the Arrangement and related matters. The Circular has been made available by Aphria on its SEDAR profile and is available on EDGAR. Additionally, Aphria will file other relevant materials in connection with the Arrangement with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Investors and security holders of Aphria are urged to carefully read the entire Circular (including any amendments or supplements to such documents), respectively, before making any voting decision with respect to the Arrangement Resolution because they contain important information about the Arrangement and the parties to the Arrangement. The Circular has been mailed to Aphria Shareholders and is accessible on Aphria’s SEDAR and EDGAR profile.
Investors and security holders of Aphria are able to obtain a free copy of the Circular, as well as other relevant filings containing information about Aphria and the Arrangement, including materials incorporated by reference into the Circular, without charge, under Aphria’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or from Aphria by contacting Aphria’s investor relations at investors@aphria.com .
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aphria-inc-shareholders-overwhelmingly-approve-proposed-arrangement-with-tilray-inc-301269546.html
SOURCE Aphria Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/15/c9268.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the first quarter 2021 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.
The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was up 3.9% in the first quarter. Fifty-eight new companies were added to the index, including: AYR WELLNESS INC. (OTCQX: AYRWF); Blackstone Minerals Ltd . (OTCQX: BLSTF); Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQX: INBP); Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: NCAUF); Tilt Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: TLLTF); The Trendlines Group Ltd . (OTCQX: TRNLY), and Zoetic International PLC (OTCQX: ZOEIF). Twenty-seven were removed from the index, including Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) which graduated to Nasdaq on 1/12/2021 and URBAN-GRO. (UGRO) which graduated to Nasdaq on 2/12/2021. Midas Gold Corp. changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) and graduated to Nasdaq on 2/18/2021. Ferguson Plc (FERG) graduated to NYSE on 3/8/2021.
The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion -plus market cap OTCQX companies, was up 3.6% for the quarter. Nine companies were added to the index including: Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTCQX: AASZF); Bombardier Inc. (OTCQX: BDRBF); Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (OTCQX: BITW), and TerrAscend Corp. (OTCXQ: TRSSF)
The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, was up 3.6% in the quarter. Fourteen new companies were added to the index including: Britvic plc (OTCQX: BTVCY); Endeavour Mining Corporation (OTCQX: EDVMF); Prime Meridian Holding Co. (OTCQX: PMHG), and TAG Oil Ltd. (OTCQX: TAOIF)
Fifteen companies were removed.
The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, increased 15.9% in the first quarter. Twelve banks were added to the index in the quarter and four companies were removed. The twelve banks added were: Century Next Financial Corp (OTCQX: CTUY); Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCQX: EQFN); Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV); InBankshares, Corp (OTCQX: INBC); JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB); Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCX: MBLU); Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: MNMB); Pilot Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: PLBN); Prime Meridian Holding Co. (OTCQX: PMHG); Town Center Bank (IL) (OTCQX: TCNB); Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRVR), and Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCQX: UWHR).
The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was up 3.0% for the quarter. Thirty-one new companies were added to the index including: Apollo Healthcare Corp. (OTCQX: AHCCF); BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQX: BBKCF); Earthasia International Holdings Limited (OTCQX: ETIHY); Frontier Lithium (OTCQX: LITOF); Steppe Gold Limited (OTCQX: STPGF) and Victory Square Technologies Inc (OTCQX: VSQTF). Twenty-two companies were removed.
The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies, was up 11.9% in the first quarter. Twenty-five companies were added to the index and eight companies were removed.
OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was up 16.5% in the first quarter. Twenty-five companies were added to the index and thirteen companies were removed.
OTCQX Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ), a benchmark for cannabis companies, was up 26.0% in the first quarter. Eleven new companies joined the index. The eleven companies added were: Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF); TPCO HLDG CORP. (OTCQX: GRAMF); Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF); Indiva Ltd. (OTCQX: NDVAF); Next Green Wave (OTCQX: NXGWF); Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCQX: RWBYF); Tilt Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: TLLTF); TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX: TRSSF); Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCQX: VREOF); WeedMD Inc (OTCQX: WDDMF); Zoetic International PLC (OTCQX: ZOEIF). Eight companies were removed.
The OTCQB Venture Index (.OTCQB), which tracks the overall OTCQB Venture Market, was up 20.3% in the first quarter. One hundred-seven companies were added to the index and sixty-six companies were removed. FingerMotion (FNGR) graduated to OTCQX on 1/7/2021. KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) graduated to NASDAQ on 1/8/2021. Zoetic International PLC (ZOEIF) graduated to OTCQX on 1/8/2021. Tilt Holdings Inc. (TLLTF) graduated to OTCQX on 1/8/2021. Versus Systems (VS) graduated to NASDAQ on 1/15/2021. ComSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) graduated to NASDAQ on 1/22/2021. AiXin Life International, Inc. (AIXN) graduated to OTCQX on 1/22/2021; Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (INBP) graduated to OTCQX on 1/22/2021; Crossroads Systems, Inc. (CRSS) graduated to OTCQX on 1/28/2021; Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) graduated to NASDAQ on 2/2/2021; Simply Inc. (SIMP) graduated to OTCQX on 2/8/2021; Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) graduated to NASDAQ on 2/9/2021; MustGrow BioLogics Corporation (MGROF) graduated to OTCQX on 2/12/2021; Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. (ATBPF) graduated to OTCQX on 2/16/2021; Amplitech Group Inc. (AMPG) graduated to NASDAQ on 2/17/2021; Greenbox POS (GBOX) graduated to NASDAQ on 2/17/2021; Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS) graduated to NASDAQ on 2/23/2021; BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BBKCF) graduated to OTCQX on 2/23/2021; Briacell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTXF) graduated to NASDAQ on 2/24/2021; Ares Strategic Mining Inc (ARSMF) graduated to OTCQX on 3/2/2021; PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) graduated to NASDAQ on 3/11/2021; Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (TOBAF) graduated to OTCQX on 3/23/2021; Gratomic Inc. (CBULF) graduated to OTCQX on 3/26/2021, and Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) graduated to NASDAQ on 3/29/2021.
For a list of all index additions and deletions, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/Quarterly_Index_Constituent_Changes.pdf
All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.
The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX U.S. Index, OTCQX Banks Index, OTCQX Cannabis Index, and OTCQB Venture Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.
All index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com , and via major financial data distributors and websites, including Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors cannot invest directly in any of these indexes.
OTC Markets Group Inc. provides no advice, recommendation or endorsement with respect to any company or securities. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-announces-quarterly-index-performance-and-rebalancing-301269580.html
SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia