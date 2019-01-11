Weekend Unlimited Live Celebrates in New York City

Weekend Unlimited (CSE:YOLO) through its event division, Weekend Unlimited LIVE, celebrated Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s announcement that he would push to legalize recreational marijuana next year, a move that could generate more than $1.7 billion in sales annually and put New York in line with several neighboring states.









Weekend Unlimited (CSE:YOLO) through its event division, Weekend Unlimited LIVE, celebrated Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s announcement that he would push to legalize recreational marijuana next year, a move that could generate more than $1.7 billion in sales annually and put New York in line with several neighboring states.

Weekend Unlimited LIVE hosted a star-studded event on January 9th in New York City. The event took place at NYC’s newest hotspot, POMONA & SAVAGE LOUNGE featuring a DJ set by Snoop Dogg.

Along with Snoop Dogg were former NFL player and cannabis advocate Jack Brewer, restauranteur Barry Mullineaux, and nightlife impresario Carlos Antonio, former NFL safety Sergio Brown, Real Housewives Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan, Mob wife Ramona Rizzo, Miss USA, Miss New York Genesis Camilo ,Terrence J, and DJ Whoo Kid.

Weekend Unlimited LIVE is a live-event concept featuring concerts, music festivals, exclusive parties, celebrities, charity and other special branded events to raise the profile of its products and brands.

Weekend Unlimited LIVE looks forward to developing and staging upcoming events with Carlos Antonio Productions of New York City.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Paul Chu, President and CEO

Telephone: 1 (236) 317-2812 – Toll free 1(888) 556-YOLO (9656)

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Click here to connect with Weekend Unlimited (CSE:YOLO) for an Investor Presentation.