Weekend Unlimited Inc. Appoints Mr. Paul Chu as President and CEO

Weekend Unlimited Inc. (CSE:YOLO) (FSE:0OS1) (“Weekend” or the “Company”), announces the appointment of Mr. Paul Chu to the role of President and CEO. As an Executive and Entrepreneur, Mr. Chu brings over 25 years of success across a variety of industries including CBD cannabis, technology, hardware/software, food and beverage, energy, telecommunications, hospitality, and real estate.

“Under Mr. Cody Corrubia’s leadership, Weekend Unlimited has acquired, and entered into agreements to acquire a robust portfolio of brands in flower, edibles and extracts categories,” said Mr. Kevin Ernst, Corporate Director, Weekend Unlimited. “Cody established the Company in multiple markets including California, Canada, Jamaica, Washington State, and other legal jurisdictions in the United States with the opportunity to leverage a strong product portfolio, positioned for growth in 2019. Working with Paul to add Canna Candys to our portfolio, it became clear that he brings the leadership and experience we need to take Weekend Unlimited to the next level,” added Mr. Ernst.

Mr. Chu has co-founded and held leadership positions at companies in the cannabidiol (CBD) cannabis industry, including HEY MARY and Canna Candys. In addition, Mr. Chu has served as co-founder of High Desert Group and Boom Energy NYC. He has served as Managing Director, Johnny Rockets NYC, Chairman and CEO, iSWIMBAND, co-Founder, Mobile123 and VIAONE Technologies, co-Founder and co-CEO, Urban Wireless, and Vice President, Regal China Cruises.

“I am honored to join Weekend Unlimited, as we build the company into the world’s leading recreational cannabis lifestyle brand,” said Mr. Chu. “I am optimistic about the prospects and opportunities of launching innovative high-quality products and services throughout our existing and new markets. Based on our successes to date, Weekend Unlimited has an unparalleled opportunity to create demand for a consumer-focused portfolio of recreational cannabis brands.”

Paul Chu attended the University of Southern California — Marshall School of Business. He has served as President of IDV — Hansen Beverage Company, where he launched the distribution network that introduced the Southern California fresh juice company, to 13 states along the northeast seaboard. Mr. Chu also formulated and began the “Fresh Squeezed Juice and Monster caffeinated beverage” movement in the Northeast, successfully placing product into SYSCO Foods, 7-Eleven and New York City’s Gourmet Markets.

Mr. Chu co-developed the first prepaid telecom platform, pioneering a digitally built and managed master distributor of mobile phones and prepayments which generated over $750M within four years of inception. Paul has secured placement of products into big box retailers including Walmart, Toys R Us, and Staples. He is the founder of HEY MARY, the first Artificial Intelligent-driven platform for in-home personal cannabis dosing and dispensing.

The Company wishes to thank founding President and CEO, Cody Corrubia for his efforts in advancing Weekend Unlimited to its present state.

