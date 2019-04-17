Wayland Provides Update on German Tender Process

Wayland Group (CSE:WAYL) (FRANKFURT: 75M) (OTCQB:MRRCF) (“Wayland” or the “Company”) would like to address recent reports in the media about the selection process in Germany for domestic medical cannabis cultivation.









Earlier today, the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (“BfArM”) announced that 9 of the 13 cultivation licenses that were previously announced have been officially awarded. Wayland, through its joint venture with DEMECAN GmbH (“DEMECAN”), was originally selected by BfArM to receive three licenses to produce medical cannabis in Germany. Per the announcement, four licenses remain under review as they have been challenged by a third party.

Wayland’s quality concept received 60 out of 60 points for quality and 40 out of 40 points for price. The Company believes that their concept is clearly superior to that of the parties challenging the award to DEMECAN and do not believe there is merit to their complaints. Wayland fully expects that the award of three lots to DEMECAN will be confirmed.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.

Wayland is a vertically integrated cultivator and processor of cannabis. The Company was founded in 2013 and is based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario where it operates a cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation, and distribution business under federal licenses from the Government of Canada. The Company also has production operations in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, Regensdorf, Switzerland and, Allesandria, Piedmont, Italy. Wayland will continue to pursue new opportunities globally, including the consummation of its previously announced transactions in the United Kingdom, Australia, Colombia, and Argentina, in its effort to enhance lives through cannabis.

