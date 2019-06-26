VIDEO Round-Up: Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo 2019

Watch all of INN’s video interviews conducted at this year’s recent Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo, held in Toronto.









During the Lift & Co. (TSXV:LIFT,OTCQB:LFCOF) Cannabis Expo in Toronto, investors were able to learn about everything from edibles to retail and the way the market is behaving this year.

During the event, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with several executives from marijuana companies in the public markets. Additionally, INN spoke with investment and research experts.

Read on for a recap of all the video interviews conducted by INN during the extensive marijuana event.

Jeannette VanderMarel, co-CEO of 48North Cannabis (TSXV:NRTH), told INN about the key advantages the firm has gained thanks to its brand new outdoor grower license for cannabis. The company plans to use a large portion of its new production for products set to be legalized in Canada with the entry of edibles and infused items.

Nick Kuzyk, chief strategy officer and senior vice president of capital markets with High Tide (CSE:HITI,OTCQB:HITIF), told INN about the importance of the retail market, which has allowed the firm to expand its presence across Canada.

Greg Engel, CEO of Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSXV:OGI), talked about where his company is heading after securing its NASDAQ listing. The executive confirmed the growing interest of mature investors thanks to its senior US listing.

Peter Aceto, CEO of CannTrust Holdings (NYSE:CTST,TSX:TRST), spoke with INN about the significance of social investment on the back of the firm’s new social campaign in Canada. Aceto also commented on the investment shift from Canadian plays to US-focused companies in the public sector.

Ashley Chiu, EY’s cannabis strategic growth and risk leader, talked to INN after her panel at the show about the impact edibles will have in the Canadian market once these items become legal later in 2019.

Morgan Paxhia, managing partner and co-founder of San Francisco-based Poseidon Asset Management, expressed surprise at investor interest in the growing aspect of the cannabis market compared to ancillary options. However, he said a shift is starting to take place for adjacent plays in the market.

