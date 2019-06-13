Greg Engel of Organigram spoke with INN at the Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo about the benefits the company has seen since reaching the NASDAQ.









As the shift in cannabis trends continues, Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSXV:OGI) credits its US senior listing as a new source of funding from mature investors.

During the Lift & Co. (TSXV:LIFT,OTCQB:LFCOF) Cannabis Expo in Toronto, Greg Engel, CEO of Organigram, talked with the Investing News Network (INN) about the impact the firm has seen since obtaining a NASDAQ listing.

In May, Organigram became the third Canadian marijuana producer to list on the NASDAQ.

Engel told INN one of the determining factors for the company in securing this listing was newfound interest in investment for the company in the US.

“We’ve seen that with larger, more traditional funds entering the space, so by going to the NASDAQ it gives us access to those funds, it gives (investors the) ability to now invest in us as a company.”

The executive said producers in Canada have faced a sobering period of time where investment metrics have shifted from funded capacity to actual results in the Canadian legal space.

“I think where the separation is happening is between the larger, consistent providers like Organigram and some of the smaller companies, and some of those companies are really struggling to access capital now,” he said.

Engel confirmed the company is examining opportunities to access the US market by way of the hemp-derived cannabidiol product space, which has garnered attention from fellow Canadian producers.

For more on what Engel had to say, watch the interview above.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.