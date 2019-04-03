Vibe Announces Commencement of Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under Symbol “VIBE” and Signing of Agreement to Acquire a Retail Cannabis License in Redding, California

Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (the “Company” or “Vibe”) is pleased to announce that its common shares (“Common Shares”) will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the symbol “VIBE” at market opening on April 3, 2019.









Vibe is also pleased to announce that, through its U.S. subsidiary, it has executed a purchase agreement to acquire all of the membership interests in the outstanding securities of EVR Managers, LLC (the “Redding Acquisition”), which holds a license for an adult use cannabis retail operation located in Redding, California (the “Redding Site”).

Redding, California Acquisition

Completion of the Redding Acquisition and necessary improvements to the Redding Site will add a third licensed, adult use recreational Cannabis dispensary to Vibe’s cannabis operations in California. Located in Redding, California and currently under development, the Redding Site will serve a metro area population of approximately 178,000 residents. Upon completion, Vibe expects the Redding Site to have the potential to generate up to C$5.5 million in revenue during its first 12 months of operations based on management’s analysis of trends, current conditions and expected future developments. The aggregate purchase price for the Redding Acquisition is approximately US$1.0 million (C$1.34 million) which is expected to be satisfied through the issuance of Common Shares to the vendors upon closing. Closing of the Redding Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE. Vibe anticipates that the new Redding Site will open its doors to the public during the third quarter of 2019.

“Our latest acquisition plans exemplify Vibe’s strategy to aggressively expand our ‘Vibe by California’ brand, retail, delivery, cultivation, and distribution presence in the world’s most sought-after cannabis market,” stated Mark Waldron, Chief Executive Officer of Vibe. “Our multi-state acquisition pipeline remains robust and includes non-binding letters of intent for several additional dispensary locations in the California market, and we look forward to bringing the ‘Vibe by California’ brand and ethos to Shasta County’s visitors and residents this summer.”

Vibe Highlights

Two cash flow positive adult-use dispensaries in Sacramento and Stockton, California with two additional dispensaries set to open in the second half of 2019;

A cultivation site in Sacramento and a distribution center under development in Sacramento with a distributor temporary license which provides authority to distribute cannabis products on a state-wide basis;

A purchase agreement to acquire all of the outstanding securities of NGEV Inc., which holds a cannabis cultivation and equipment facility in Crescent City, California that has historically produced cannabis flower, clones and seeds;

A conditional use permit for mobile delivery issued by the City of Sacramento;

A real estate permit to allow for further expansion of the Company’s cannabis campus consisting of retail, cultivation, and distribution capacity;

The flexibility to pursue a multi-state expansion to rapidly grow its retail dispensary and cultivation footprint by accelerating the growth of proven businesses in high population and tourist destinations;

An acquisition pipeline targeting multiple California locations and jurisdictions; and

A seasoned board and management team with significant mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and corporate structuring experience to drive profitability.

About Vibe

Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company whose mission is to become a dominant California cannabis retailer and multi-state operator. The Company delivers exceptional retail experiences with its ‘Vibe by California’ brand and ethos, premier cultivation product, and high-efficiency delivery and distribution. The Company’s management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation, and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

