TruTrace Technologies To Commence Trading on CSE June 14th

TruTrace Technologies Inc. (TSXV:TTT, OTC:BKKSF) (“TruTrace” or the “Company”), creator of the first fully-integrated blockchain platform that registers and tracks intellectual property for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading at market open on Friday, June 14th, 2019 on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “TTT.” Effective at the close of business on Thursday, June 13, 2019, the common shares were delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter for TruTrace Technologies and one that enables us to pursue development opportunities outside of Canada, such as our intent to integrate our technology into the hemp based CBD industry, amongst other initiatives,” said TruTrace CEO Robert Galarza. “With this move, we can officially open our Los Angelesoffice, expand operations and take advantage of the significant business opportunities south of the border. The CSE listing should provide TruTrace with increased visibility with prospective global investors, improved liquidity and a more diversified shareholder base.”

About TruTrace Technologies:

TruTrace Technologies has developed the first integrated blockchain platform to register and track intellectual property in the cannabis industry. TruTrace’s technology allows cannabis growers and breeders to identify and secure rights to their intellectual property. It also streamlines the administrative process and reduces the costs of genetic and mandatory quality-control testing for legal cannabis. TruTrace’s technology is proprietary, immutable and cryptographically secure, thereby establishing a single-source, accurate, validated and permanent account for cannabis strains from ownership to market.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including the statements regarding: (i) the trading date of the Company’s common shares on the CSE; (ii) the perceived benefits of the listing of the Company’s common shares on the CSE; and (iii) the Company’s future business plans following the listing of the Company’s common shares on the CSE. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, the United States, and elsewhere; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry generally in Canada, the United States and elsewhere; and other risks. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release.

For further information: TruTrace Technologies Inc: Robert Galarza, Chief Executive Officer and Director; Media Relations: Corey Herscu, RNMKR Agency, 416-300-3030, corey@rnmkr.agency; Investor Inquiries: Jeff Codispodi jcodispodi@gmail.com 647-278-9376

