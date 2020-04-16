TransCanna Announces Appointment of Mr. Bob Blink as Chief Executive Officer

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) announces the appointment of Bob Blink as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President effective today.









TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Blink as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President effective today. Mr. Blink is the founder and President of Lyfted Farms, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary. He joined the Company’s board in March 2020 and has been instrumental in driving the growth and strategic direction of the Company.

Mr. Blink is an industry pioneer and was an early advocate of Prop 215, legalizing medicinal cannabis in California in 1996. He is also a veteran of the California Cannabis industry and has been operating as a cultivator and distributor since 1997. In 2016, he converted a medicinal cannabis non-profit operation into a recreational cannabis business by forming Lyfted Farms, Inc., which was acquired by TransCanna in November 2019. Mr. Blink is also a leader in genetic development, trends and municipal and state government policy with deep rooted industry relationships spanning the supply chain from seed to sale. Mr. Blink is replacing Steve Giblin who will remain as a director.

“Everyone’s world has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic broke and as a Company we are sensitive to that. In California cannabis has been deemed an essential service and our entire team has been dedicated to meeting that challenge. Bob’s leadership has guided us through some very unique challenges but has also presented us with tremendous opportunities for growth. I am proud to say we are moving in the right direction and are very optimistic about our future”, stated Arnie Johansson, Chairman of TransCanna.

“As our Company grows and looks to the future, our focus is steadfast on the California marketplace. Being two-thirds of the way through the process of getting our Daly Street building licensed now, our focus and desire is to build out the management team here in Modesto. I could not be more thrilled and proud to lead the TransCanna team”, commented Bob Blink.

