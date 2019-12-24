Top ASX Cannabis Stocks of 2019

Here the Investing News Network presents a top three ranking of the best-performing cannabis stocks on the ASX during 2019.









The Australian cannabis market has offered investors a healthy dose of investment opportunities as the industry continues to expand in the country.

While the marijuana capital space has faced its fair share of volatility, which has affected the Australian players as well, the emergent factor of the country offers a high upside in the long-term for the names attached to the Australian Stock Exchange.

Read along to find out which stocks produced the best results of 2019 in the Australian cannabis market. All the stock information and numbers are accurate as of Monday (December 16).

1. Ecofibre (ASX:EOF)

First on the list is Ecofibre, a biotech company in the Australian market working on the development of hemp-derived items in the US and Australia, including those in the health and wellness markets for human and pet consumption.

In 2019, the company completed a variety of critical developments to its production pipeline, but one of the biggest announcements for the company this year was its approval into the Nasdaq International Designation program. Thanks to this admission, the company has gained more access to US investors with over-the-counter options.

Ecofibre CEO Eric Wang said that since the company’s profile in the US is increasing, the international designation gives investors an easier way to follow the company.

This past year, the company took in a share price increase of 51.18 percent, resulting in a price per share of AU$2.57.

2. Althea Group Holdings (ASX:AGH)

Althea takes the concept of medical cannabis a step further with its work as a pharmaceutical-grade cannabis supplier. In addition to offering relief through accessible medical cannabis, companies are implementing components of the plant in the research for advanced drugs.

The company has steadily increased its reach in its patient count across Australia, nearing 4,000 at the end of 2019. Patients who are counted are those who have been prescribed Althea products.

During an annual general meeting, Althea CEO Joshua Fegan told investors the company holds enough capital for its future endeavors.

“Our goals for next year include reaching 10,000 patients in Australia, adding new products to our portfolio like we have just done with Althea CBD100 and continuing our expansion into the UK and Germany,” Fegan said.

In 2019, the company has jumped up in value by 29.63 percent, with its share price hitting AU$0.35.

3. Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT)

This pharmaceutical company holds a focus on product development for dermatological conditions and offers treatments for acne, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and other skin conditions in patients.

One of the company’s candidates, BTX 1503, progressed towards preparations for a Phase 3 clinical trial during 2019, a critical landmark for these studies.

The company received a boost for its business in the US after it was confirmed the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) told Purisys, a partner of Botanix, that synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) was not a controlled substance.

“This change in the regulation of synthetic CBD in the US will make a major difference to the speed of developing Botanic products and greatly reduces the risks and costs of clinical development,” Vince Ippolito, executive chairman and president of Botanix, said in a statement.

At the end of the year, the company has seen its share price rise by 28.57 percent into a price of AU$0.09.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.