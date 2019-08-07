TILT Holdings Announces Dr. San Li as Senior Lab Director for Subsidiary Jupiter Research

TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE:TILT, OTCMKTS:SVVTF), a vertically-integrated infrastructure and technology cannabis company, announced today the appointment of Dr. San Li as Senior Lab Director for its wholly-owned subsidiary Jupiter Research (“Jupiter”), a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of vaporizing technologies for natural plant-derived oil.









Dr. Li has decades of experience working in various research and product development organizations at Altria and Philip Morris USA. His expertise includes innovative product development, e-Vapor product development, cigarette development, flavor development, innovation and applied technology, and smoke constituent reduction. He also focuses on research into new technology, sensory, smoke and analytical research. Dr. Li holds more than 20 U.S. patent issues on new inhalation products and technologies.

Jupiter Research is a leader in the global vaping market, which – along with e-cigarettes – was valued at $10.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Dr. Li’s experience will help Jupiter Research increase the Company’s current market share and further expand its reach in the rapidly growing industry. Jupiter Research produces specifically-designed cartridges and power supplies for cannabis oil, featuring exclusively ceramic CCELL technology. Jupiter’s team is focused on the vast potential of inhalation products and partners with more than 800 brands, as well as cannabis retailers across 33 states in the United States, as well as in Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. San Li leading our research and development as Senior Lab Director of Jupiter Research,” said Mark Scatterday, interim CEO of TILT Holdings, Inc. “Dr. Li is an expert on developing new products, innovating technology, e-Vapor products and flavor delivery systems. He will bring strategic thinking and multi-disciplinary knowledge that can help solve complex technical challenges, improve sensory performance, and expand the breadth of cannabis vape and inhalation products for Jupiter Research.”

As Senior Lab Director, Dr. Li will develop new products and technologies to improve inhalation experience, safety and efficacy of cannabinoids and terpenes. Dr. Li will build out Jupiter’s research and technical capabilities to support current and future products. He will apply his experience with tobacco product development to evaluate new concepts and technologies to improve product safety profiles.

“I am honored to be appointed Senior Lab Director of Jupiter Research and look forward to working closely with the entire team on expanding Jupiter’s proprietary inhalation technology offerings,” said Dr. San Li. “With more than 20 years of experience in product development and innovation, I am passionate about the work that Jupiter Research is doing and look forward to helping them grow their vision of new product concepts and technologies.”

About TILT

TILT is a leading provider of products and services to businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The Company offers the contract manufacturing of marijuana in a variety of form factors, vaporizer and inhalation devices, business and consumer delivery services and a broad suite of software products for over 1,500 retailers and brands throughout the United States (“U.S.”), Canada and Europe. The majority of TILT’s products are customized to client specifications and branding, all enabling them to operate their businesses more efficiently and connect with their customers more effectively. The Company is organized in three main business units, Cultivation & Production, Software & Services and Consumer Devices & Packaged Goods, designed to augment competencies across the organization in research, manufacturing, packaging and technology to deliver end-to-end services and customer solutions. All of TILT’s products are supported by an extensive research process led by scientists and engineers, using data analytics and discovery to produce new products helping shape the industry. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with offices throughout the U.S., Toronto and London, TILT has over 500 employees and has sales in 40 U.S. states, Canada and Europe. For more information, please visitwww.tiltholdings.com.

