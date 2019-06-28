TILT Added to the Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF

TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE:TILT) (OTCQB:SVVTF), a leading provider of products and services to businesses operating in the US cannabis industry, today announced that its shares have been included in the Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF (HMUS/HMUS.U).









TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE:TILT) (OTCQB:SVVTF), a leading provider of products and services to businesses operating in the US cannabis industry, today announced that its shares have been included in the Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF (HMUS/HMUS.U).

“We are pleased with our inclusion in the Horizons US Marijuana Index,” said Mark Scatterday, Chairman and Interim CEO of TILT Holdings. “This inclusion is yet another milestone toward our efforts to create long-term shareholder value by providing broader exposure and increased visibility across the investment community, including a better understanding of our highly differentiated business model, comprehensive products and services and the value of our assets.”

The Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the US Marijuana Companies Index, net of expenses. The US Marijuana Companies Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of North American publicly-listed life sciences companies having significant business activities in, or significant exposure to, the United States marijuana or hemp industries. For more information, please visit https://www.horizonsetfs.com/home.

About TILT

TILT is a leading provider of products and services to businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The Company offers the contract manufacturing of marijuana in a variety of form factors, vaporizer and inhalation devices, business and consumer delivery services and a broad suite of software products for over 1,500 retailers and brands throughout the United States (“U.S.”), Canada and Europe. The majority of TILT’s products are customized to client specifications and branding, all enabling them to operate their businesses more efficiently and connect with their customers more effectively. The Company is organized in three main business units, Cultivation & Production, Software & Services and Consumer Devices & Packaged Goods, designed to augment competencies across the organization in research, manufacturing, packaging and technology to deliver end-to-end services and customer solutions. All of TILT’s products are supported by an extensive research process led by scientists and engineers, using data analytics and discovery to produce new products helping shape the industry. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with offices throughout the U.S., Toronto and London, TILT has over 500 employees and has sales in 40 U.S. states, Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’s experience and perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that they it be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

