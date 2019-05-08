TGOD Invests in New Beverage Company Califormulations

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGOD) (TSX:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF) announced its involvement as a co-founding investor and strategic partner in Califormulations, a beverage company.

As quoted in the press release:

Califormulations will operate out of Columbus, Georgia serving global branded companies with concept-to-shelf beverage commercialization support including formulation development, technical services, in-house pilot scale production and contract manufacturing co-ordination. TGOD will work with Califormulations to expedite the US launch of TGOD branded organic hemp-based [cannabidiol] CBD beverages, as local laws and regulations permit.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Califormulations to further our development of hemp-based CBD beverage products,” said Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. “With the US market for functional beverages, including wellness, energy and sport recovery, currently worth over US$20 billion, we want to remain on the cutting edge of innovation and establish the foundation for future proprietary and novel TGOD-branded products. TGOD strives to partner with established industry leaders, and we believe that this forward-looking strategic partnership positions TGOD to capitalize on the future cannabinoid beverage market.”

Califormulations is well positioned to immediately execute on a strategy to become the preeminent beverage formulation and commercialization centre in the United States. TGOD’s co-founding investment in Califormulations is occurring alongside the expertise of Symrise, including its Beverage Innovation Centers in Laguna Beachand Teterboro. Symrise, TGOD and founding management have provided a combination of equity and debt financing to capitalize Califormulations.