Trulieve Announces Launch of Onward: A Premium THC Beverage

Available now online and coming soon to select Total Wine locations in Florida

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the launch of Onward, a premium, non-alcoholic THC beverage offering a modern alternative for social occasions. These Farm Bill compliant beverages are available now online and coming soon to select Total Wine locations in Florida .

Available for purchase by consumers 21 years and older, Onward can be ordered via DrinkOnward.com and shipped directly to consumers in 36 states.

"Drawing on our vast experience in cannabis product development, Onward beverages powered by Trulieve are expertly crafted to align with evolving consumer preferences," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We are excited to introduce this innovative and federally compliant beverage line to those seeking a new and alternative form of refreshment."

Onward beverages come in a variety of delicious flavors including Blueberry Mojito, Italian Spritz, Passionfruit Martini, Peach Bellini, and Sea Salt Margarita. These low-calorie, non-alcoholic cocktails are crafted in the USA using naturally derived THC and CBD with no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners offering consumers a new and natural way to sip, socialize, and savor the moment.

Available for purchase by consumers 21 years and older, Onward can be ordered via DrinkOnward.com and shipped directly to consumers in 36 states. Four packs of each flavor as well as a variety pack are coming soon for purchase at select Florida Total Wine stores in Clearwater , Fort Lauderdale , Jacksonville , Miami , Orlando , Tallahassee , Tampa , and St. Petersburg .

Onward beverages use a proprietary formulation and manufacturing process to provide a consistent experience in every can. When it comes to transparency and quality, we strive to set best practices for the industry and adult consumers. Lab testing for Onward beverages is conducted for each batch at final formulation and results can be found online at COA Testing .

For more information, please visit Drinkonward.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X at @DrinkOnward.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF . For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-launch-of-onward-a-premium-thc-beverage-302385626.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/26/c5583.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call on February 27, 2025

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

0313762

International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

0313762

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
Trulieve Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Call

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF . For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact  
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-results-conference-call-on-february-27-2025-302368139.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/05/c7953.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cannabis Round-Up: Banking Reform and Rescheduling De-Prioritized as Trump Takes Office

As a new year began, the cannabis industry saw a range of impactful events in January.

Legal obstacles continued to impede progress on a once-promising attempt to reschedule cannabis in the US, and President Donald Trump's leadership choices for key agencies are diminishing hopes it can be accomplished.

Meanwhile, cannabis banking reform won't be discussed at Wednesday's (February 5) meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy, and Congress seems in no rush to address it.

Keep reading...Show less

Quantum Biopharma Announces Completion of the Phase 1 Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial for its Experimental Multiple Sclerosis Drug Lucid-21-302

Sarama Resources Advances Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Trading Halt

12m at 22.02g/t from 145m outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

×