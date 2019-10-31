Sire Bioscience Announces Appointment of CFO and Corporate Secretary

Sire Bioscience Inc. wishes to announce the appointment of Domenic Crudo as CFO and Corporate Secretary effective October 31, 2019.









Sire Bioscience Inc. (“Sire” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIRE, FRA:BR1B, OTCX:BLLXF), a Health Canada hemp license holder with a goal of becoming a vertically integrated CPG leader in the CBD marketplace, wishes to announce the appointment of Domenic Crudo as CFO and Corporate Secretary following the resignation of Sean McGrath effective October 31, 2019.

The Board wishes to thank Mr. McGrath for his many contributions to the Company over the past year and a half, particular in connection with the execution and completion of the reverse takeover of Best Cannabis Products Inc. and the formation of Sire.

Mr. Crudo is a successful, strategic, financial and accounting executive with over 30 years’ experience as the CFO for both public and private companies. The companies he has worked with have ranged in size from startups to multinationals. Mr. Crudo’s industry experience includes manufacturing and processing, consumer packaged goods, telephony and technology, retail/loss prevention, as well as other companies in technology, retail and marketing. Mr. Crudo is a successful entrepreneur having co-founded and taken his own startup company public. Most recently he worked closely with other successful start-ups in consumer-packaged goods (Flow Water), technology companies (Sooof Inc.) as well as food, beverage and enhanced nutritional product companies. Mr. Crudo has strong practical knowledge about IFRS, ASPE, US Gaap, regulatory reporting, taxation across various geographies, financial modeling and corporate capital structures. Mr. Crudo’s extensive experience with boards, investors and other stakeholders has resulted in successfully obtaining equity and debt financing for a variety of companies via a variety of financial transactions. Mr. Crudo’s experience also includes leading international growth via organic means and mergers and acquisitions. Additional responsibilities that Mr. Crudo successfully performs includes contract negotiations, management of risk/legal/audit services, management of IT, Human resources, facilities management and property development.

Mr. Crudo obtained his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Chartered Accountant).

About Sire Bioscience:

Sire’s principal business activity is to engage in the investment, production of and sale of hemp for CBD extraction. Sire has its wholly-owned, state-of-the-art facility in Leamington, Ontario – a preeminent locale for hemp cultivation in Canada. The land parcel includes 50 acres of prime horticultural land, with a 160,000 sq. ft facility of combined greenhouse and indoor space. Our goal is to become a vertically integrated CPG life science company with our “House of Brands” offering. Sire is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and is backed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of manufacturing, logistics, and renewable energy.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

Sire Bioscience Inc.

Jeff Zanini, CEO

E: jeff@sirebioscience.com

T: 416-262-0871

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Click here to connect with Sire Bioscience (CSE:SIRE) for an Investor Presentation.

Source