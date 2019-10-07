RYAH Medtech Releases Report on Chronic Pain and Cannabis

RYAH Medtech, Inc. released a data analytics report on chronic pain and cannabis.









RYAH Medtech, Inc. (“RYAH” or the “Company”), a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry, released a data analytics report on chronic pain and cannabis. The data, taken from RYAH’s propriety data pool, and related insights, examine medical cannabis pain patient demographics and how different types of chronic pain respond to different strains of medical cannabis.

“Pain is a top concern for medical cannabis patients visiting physicians and dispensaries and we hope that this report will help inform the public on how some patients are personalizing their cannabis treatments to achieve better outcomes. As a company rooted in big data and predictive analysis, RYAH is uniquely positioned to use our artificial intelligence platform to provide insights on the complete medical plant life cycle from seed to consumption,” said Gregory Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of RYAH.

The report found that pain is the 4th most popular reason medical cannabis patients seek treatment, with slightly more men than women treating their pain with cannabis. Both groups of patients experienced comorbidities including anxiety, depression, stress, insomnia and mood swings.

In terms of strain preference, patients rated Indica and Indica dominant hybrids as providing the most symptom relief. Examples of some of these Indica dominant strains include Blueberry Diesel, Mango, and LA Confidential. Patients also preferred strains with percentages of THC above 15%, considered to be a relatively high concentration of THC. One of the more unexpected findings was that CBD content did not seem to play a major role in terms of symptom relief.

The full report and related insights are available online at: https://us.ryah.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/RYAH-SEPT-REPORT-2019.pdf

About RYAH Medtech, Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is also relevant for growers, dispensaries and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation and United States rules and regulation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company; execution of additional distribution agreements; and the results users may receive from using RYAH are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company’s information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; a novel business model; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the United States; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and the risk associated with a business in the cannabis industry. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with RYAH Medtech Inc. for an Investor Presentation.

Source