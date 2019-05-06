RavenQuest Gets Sales License for Ontario Facility

RavenQuest BioMed (CSE:RQB,OTCQB:RVVQF) obtained a sales license for its Markham, Ontario facility.

As quoted in the press release:

The license allows RavenQuest to commence sales of both medical and recreational cannabis nationwide.

Importantly, the license allows RavenQuest to route production from both its Markham and Edmonton facilities through Markham, effectively allowing all RavenQuest production to be sold through the Markham sales license.

“This is a major milestone for our company and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” stated George Robinson, RavenQuest CEO. “It marks the beginning of our recreational cannabis presence as we roll out our branded product line, Lore Cannabis. RavenQuest’s brand will stand on the solid foundation of science and innovation. Our focus on the plant allows for consistent, repeatable and high-quality cannabis from our disruptive Orbital Gardens.”