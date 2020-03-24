Primo Nutraceuticals Inc., COVID-19 Preparedness And Support Commitment To Join Forces With Celebrity Driven Brand Beauty Kitchen To Produce A Hand Sanitizer

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:PRMO) announces it has signed a production order with Celebrity Driven Brand Beauty Kitchen to provide a free non-hydroalcoholic gel.









Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:PRMO) (OTC:BUGVF) (FSE:8BV) (DEU:8BV) (MUN:8BV) (STU:8BV) (“Primo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a production order with Celebrity Driven Brand Beauty Kitchen to provide a free non-hydroalcoholic gel to local communities after fears of hand sanitizer shortages.

As the impact of COVID-19 is felt across the globe, and with the reported cases of the corona virus spreading rapidly across Canada and the US, Primo Nutraceuticals feel it is our obligation, as corporate citizens, to address every aspect of our operations with the goal of ensuring that our workplace has proper business protocols in place for business to continue; and that our business community, friends, family and the public at large are safe guarded. We are proud to introduce a line of hand sanitizers in collaboration with Beauty Kitchen to help mitigate the spread of germs in our communities.

The directors of Primo are passionate about wanting to help their local communities fight the spread of germs by manufacturing the “Primo Clean” hand sanitizer and giving it away for free.

Andy Jagpal, President Comments:

“Through this initiative, Primo intends to help address the risk of a lack of hand sanitizer products in our local communities which will enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the germs.”

PRIMO’s move comes in the wake of widespread shortages of hand sanitizer across the globe. In New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would be employing inmates in order to produce its own hand sanitizer.

The CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water whenever possible as it will significantly reduce the amount of all types of germs and chemicals on hands. However, if soap and water are not available, using hand sanitizer can help you avoid spreading germs to others. Please note however, that hand sanitizers may not be as effective when hands are visibly dirty or greasy.

About Primo Nutraceuticals

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. (“Primo” or the “Company”) provides strategic capital to the thriving cannabis cultivation sector through ownership and development of commercial real estate and farm friendly properties. Primo is dedicated to funding the rapid growth in production, processing, retail and branding of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada and the United States. Primo provides fully built out turnkey facilities equipped with state-of-the-art growing infrastructure to cannabis growers and processors. In addition to the Company’s flagship hemp project in Oregon State and the Greenhouse campus in Washington State, Primo has invested in several brands and is pursuing partnerships with retailers and distribution companies in Canada and the United States. Primo’s management is in the process of building a corporate road map to further vertically integrate the Company, specifically by way of “Primo” branded retail outlets – offering “Thrive,” “Primo,” and a selection of curated partner brands. The Company possesses proprietary formulas for cannabis edibles, topical, and tinctures. Primo is focused on building a strong presence in the hemp industry with the objective of extracting and selling cannabinoids (CBD) products in both Canada and the United States.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

PRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC.

“Andy Jagpal”

President and Director

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

