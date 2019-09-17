Orchid Ventures Announces Shareholder Update Call

Orchid Ventures, Inc. announces that it will hold a shareholder update call on Thursday, September 19th, 2019 at 10:00am PST / 1:00pm EST.









Premium cannabis brand Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE:ORCD, OTC:ORVRF) (“Orchid Ventures” or the “Company”) announces that it will hold a shareholder update call on Thursday, September 19th, 2019 at 10:00am PST / 1:00pm EST.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 407-9500 for domestic calls or (862) 298-0850 for international calls. To listen to a live webcast, please visit: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/53710

The shareholder call will provide details surrounding expansion plans, new product developments, and other business objectives that further the Orchid story. The update call will also provide updates from management on the recent close of certain GreenBloom Cannabis Co. acquisition, the projected impact that it will have on operations and sales, and recent media noise regarding the vape industry.

A replay of the call will be available until September 26th, 2019. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 for domestic calls or (919) 882-2331 for international calls. The replay passcode is 53710. The webcast will be available until December 19th, 2019 at

https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/53710.

ABOUT ORCHID ESSENTIALS

Orchid Essentials is an Irvine, Calif.-based brand that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium vape products. Orchid’s product lines are currently sold in 350+ dispensaries across California and Oregon and are handcrafted and designed for maximum flavor and overall enjoyment. The company’s proven processes and passion for what it does carry through into its products. The end result is an unparalleled experience for new and practiced cannabis users alike. Orchid plans to expand its brand into new national markets, as well as global markets such as Latin America and Europe. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will execute strategic acquisitions to solidify an integrated cannabis manufacturing and distribution infrastructure with the goal of becoming a dominant premium cannabis brand in the United States. Orchid’s management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling revenues, building value-generating partnerships and creating enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS – ORCHID VENTURES, INC.

Corey Mangold

CEO and Director

investors@orchidessentials.com

Investor Relations

Antonio Cruz

(949) 769-3859

a.cruz@orchidventures.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Orchid Ventures, Inc. and Orchid Essentials any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company’s Canadian securities regulatory filings with sedar.com, Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company’s ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management’s ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s Canadian securities regulatory filings with sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

