Next Green Wave Focused on Short-Term Supply, CPG Portfolio

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE:NGW; OTCQX:NXGWF) CEO Mike Jennings was recently featured in an interview with Forbes regarding his interest in the cannabis industry, his family history in the industry, and the future of Next Green Wave. Jennings’ father was a pioneer in cannabis cultivation, which inspired Jennings himself to enter the industry.

Jennings also touched on Next Green Wave’s recent success in the United States, where the company continues to expand its product portfolio in an effort to capitalize on recent demand. According to Jennings, the company has experienced strong sales in 2020, forcing the company to adapt in order to find new sources of supply for its products. “The main obstacle we have in the short term is supply, because we are consistently 100% sold out of everything we produce, sometimes weeks in advance, so we need to expand capacity and fast,” said Jennings.

Moving forward, Jennings intends to continue to expand Next Green Wave’s portfolio of CPG products to cater to the recent demand.

To read the full interview, click here.

