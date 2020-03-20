Naturally Splendid Plans for Increased Production

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (TSXV:NSP, OTC:NSPDF, FRANKFURT:50N) provides the following update.









Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid”, “NSE” or “the Company”) (TSXV:NSP, OTC:NSPDF, FRANKFURT:50N) provides the following update.

Company CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin reports, “There has been a State of Emergency declared in the province of BC with seemingly hourly announcements of additional ‘lock down’ measures. The pandemic circling the globe has put an increased demand on the food supply chain here in Canada and we’ve all seen consumers stock up on supplies. Maintaining the food supply chain is absolutely critical to ensure orderly access for all Canadians”.

Goodwin further states, “Naturally Splendid, through our Safe Quality Food, Level 2 (SQF2) Certified food manufacturing facility, is committed to increasing production to fulfill purchase orders from our Contract Manufacturing Clients, as well as producing our own Company Branded Product Lines destined for grocery store shelves. The Company has expanded its online store services, making more products available online, in response to government requests to limit individual’s movement wherever possible”.

On March 18, 2020, the Prime Minister of Canada assured citizens, government is committed to keeping the food supply chain intact and announced a $25 Billion fund to assist companies in activities such as purchasing ingredients, subsidizing operating expenses and stabilizing businesses in these challenging times.

Naturally Splendid has started the application process for funding from Federal and Provincial Funding Programs to purchase the needed increased levels of ingredients as well as to optimize our food manufacturing facility during this crisis. It is our understanding applications associated with food supply chain are being expedited to provide funding at the earliest time available. The Company will provide updates as they become available.

Naturally Splendid has been moving towards a business strategy that focusses on manufacturing nutritious filling, plant-based bars and bites. The efforts and capital expended towards establishing a highly certified food manufacturing facility has attracted significant clients since being certified SQFin the third quarter of 2019. And now during these trying times, with consumer demand for healthy foods on the rise, Prosnack has been approached by several new clients inquiring as to securing line time at this facility.

Prosnack Safe Quality Food Level 2, (SQF2) Manufacturing Facility

Prosnack operates their SQF2 food manufacturing facility under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as outlined by SQF protocol. It is worth emphasizing, our employees are already trained and accustomed to working under strict protocols and have embraced the additional Operating Procedures to mitigate facility interruptions during these challenging times.

The Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program is a rigorous and credible food safety and quality program that is recognized by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers world-wide. Recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the SQF family of food safety and quality codes are designed to meet industry, customer, and regulatory requirements for all sectors of the food supply chain – from the farm all the way to the retail stores’ end consumers.

For more information regarding the superior operational protocols that SQF2 facilities adhere to, please note the following link.

https://www.sqfi.com/why-get-certified/about-sqf-program/

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

NSE has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport(TM), Natera Hemp Foods, CHII (TM), Elevate Me(TM) and Woods Wild Bar. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. (NSE sales revenues for the first half 2019 exceeded FY2018).NSE is the current “go-to” manufacturer for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many global healthy food companies, private labelling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets. NSE plans to utilize current and new technologies to meet the expected exponential demand developing in the cannabis market. Pending appropriate NSE licensing and regulations in permitting jurisdictions, NSE’s current production facilities will be one of very few facilities that is capable of meeting the demand for infused edibles and oils for both in-house and contract manufacturers’ brands.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-673-9573

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin

CEO, President, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP – TSX Venture; NSPDF – OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)

#108-19100 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2

Office: (604) 465-0548

Fax: (604) 465-1128

E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid’s control including, Naturally Splendid’s ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; customers will complete on sales contracts; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Click here to connect with Naturally Splendid (TSXV:NSP) for an Investor Presentation.

Source