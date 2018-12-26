MYM Shifts Focus in Australia

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) (“MYM” or “The Company”) announces that the Company is exploring other potential partnerships and will not be proceeding with the project with Australia-based Solaris Nutraceuticals and the proposed Casino, New South Wales, production facility.









MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) (“MYM” or “The Company”) announces that the Company is exploring other potential partnerships and will not be proceeding with the project with Australia-based Solaris Nutraceuticals and the proposed Casino, New South Wales, production facility. In furtherance of this, Solaris is in the process of deregistering the company. The shareholders of Solaris, including MYM, determined that deregistration was the best way to move forward allowing MYM and others to pursue other exciting projects and opportunities in Australia.

“MYM determined based on the structure of the transaction and our minority interest in the Solaris deal, that it was not in our best interest to proceed with our current partners”, said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. “We are committed to becoming a global player and expanding our business into Australia. Our recent announcement stating we’ve entered into a conditional agreement with Sunmark Growth speaks to this fact. We believe that legalization barriers will be softened around the globe with Australia being a prime candidate for reform. MYM will be there when these changes occur to take full advantage of new business opportunities”.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on the global growth of Cannabis and hemp. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

