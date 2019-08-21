Lexaria Announces Commercial Launch of ChrgD+ Odorless, Flavorless, Water-Soluble Powdered Hemp Oil

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTC:LXRP, CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the online commercial launch of ChrgD+, the industry’s most advanced water-soluble multi-spectrum hemp oil in a powdered format and empowered with DehydraTECHTM for fast, effective delivery.









Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTC:LXRP, CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the online commercial launch of ChrgD+, the industry’s most advanced water-soluble multi-spectrum hemp oil in a powdered format and empowered with DehydraTECHTM for fast, effective delivery. For sale now to US consumers at chrgd.life

Long known as a technology innovator, Lexaria delivers patented processes within every serving of ChrgD+ to improve the consumer experience of hemp oil with CBD. ChrgD+ uses the highest quality multi-spectrum hemp oil ingredients and does NOT use CBD isolates that deprive consumers of the synergistic benefits of multi-spectrum oils. ChrgD+ does not require and does not use artificial flavors or sweeteners to mask or cover-up the strong flavors and aromas natural within hemp oil, instead relying on the proven technological prowess of DehydraTECHTM to gently remove those unpleasant flavors.

Extremely portable and discrete, each serving of ChrgD+ weighs just 2 grams and multiple servings can be easily transported in a shirt pocket or athletic wear. Simply pour the powdered contents into any beverage, hot or cold, to enjoy your favorite beverage as you already know it. And ChrgD+ acts fast: in various human and animal tests, Lexaria has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to deliver CBD into the bloodstream within 2-15 minutes.

Every package of ChrgD+ contains a manufacturing batch code. Simply enter the code into the ChrgD+ website and you will see the actual tested lab results for the potency of ingredients within the package you are holding. Unlike many competitors, ChrgD+ has nothing to hide: you can always trust Lexaria brands.

ChrgD+ is currently sold online and in a limited, but growing, number of retail locations across the Western US. For product updates including limited-time promotional offers, sign up at chrgd.life or at lexariabioscience.com.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECHTM delivery technology. Lexaria’s technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

