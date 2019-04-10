Khiron Announces Partnership to Initiate the First Cannabis Clinical Research in Latin America and Expand Product Development to Address the Global Skincare Market

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV:KHRN), (OTCQB:KHRNF), (Frankfurt:A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the prominent Colombian research hospital, Centro Dermatológico Federico Lleras Acosta (“CDFLLA”).









Anticipated to materially advance efforts to meet consumer needs in the global $131 Billion USD skincare market (Source: Euromonitor International)

First-ever cannabis clinical research study initiated in Latin America key to developing new dermo cosmetic and dermatological product lines for Khiron Skin Unit and strengthen Kuida® portfolio

First mover advantage in development of dermo cosmetic products with cannabis worldwide

Entered into multi-year agreement with Centro Dermatológico Federico Lleras Acosta (CDFLLA), leading Latin American institution, to jointly conduct medical cannabis research and host educational activities addressing skin conditions and symptoms

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV:KHRN), (OTCQB:KHRNF), (Frankfurt:A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the prominent Colombian research hospital, Centro Dermatológico Federico Lleras Acosta (“CDFLLA”). Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Khiron and CDFLLA will establish a clinical research partnership focused on the effectiveness of medical cannabis for dermatological conditions. Cannabis clinical trials performed by Khiron and CDFLLA will be the first such studies conducted in Latin America.

Khiron and CDFLLA will focus their efforts on studying and improving the methods of administering and prescribing cannabis as a potential supportive therapy for various skin conditions and symptoms. As part of the program, Khiron and CDFLLA will conduct training sessions, educational events and seminars focused on educating the medical community and patients on the safety and efficacy of medical cannabis. In addition, CDFLLA will also support Khiron in performing studies on cosmetic and cosmeceutical products manufactured and marketed by Khiron, through its subsidiary Kuida®, the first CBD consumer brand of skin and body care products launched in Latin America.

Dr. Claudia Rojas, Director of CDFLLA, comments: “A growing number of healthcare professionals believe that medical cannabis provides significant benefits for patients suffering from a range of dermatological conditions. Khiron and CDFLLA are committed to developing a body of scientific research that supports these findings in order to help patients manage their skin conditions and aid doctors in making informed healthcare decisions.”

Dr. Edwin Bendek, Khiron Medical Director, Skincare, comments: “Khiron is proud to work closely with the Centro Dermatológico Federico Lleras Acosta (“CDFLLA”) to pioneer cannabis research in Latin America. With the launch of our Kuida brand, the first CBD-based cosmeceutical brand in Latin America, combined with our partnership with CDFLLA, we are closer to achieving our mission of bringing safe and medically-validated medical cannabis products to market.”

The partnership with CDFLLA reinforces Khiron’s commitment to a patient-oriented operational model, which aims to engage and educate healthcare professionals and patients on the benefits of medical cannabis. It also expands Khiron’s efforts in the skincare sector, where the Company has focused on innovating and introducing CBD-based cosmeceutical products to the global market through a rigorous and research-based product development strategy. The agreement establishes a three-year partnership between Khiron and CDFLLA, with the option to extend at the conclusion of the original period.

About Centro Dermatológico Federico Lleras Acosta (CDFLLA)

Centro Dermatológico Federico Lleras Acosta (CDFLLA) is a University Hospital of the National Order which provides specialized dermatology outpatient services that focus on health promotion, disease prevention, humanization, patient safety and sustainability, within the Integrated System Management. Since its inception in 1934, CDFLLA has worked to promote education, research and comprehensive training specialists, and has become a widely respected place of training recognized at both the national and international levels. CDFLLA has also served to advise the national government on public policy in dermatology, for the purpose of improving the health of Colombians.

About Khiron

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in the country for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis. In May 2018, Khiron listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, becoming the first Colombian based medical cannabis company to trade on any exchange globally.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. Khiron is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

