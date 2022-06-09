Company NewsInvesting News

This export marks the 16 th international market entry for Avicanna and the first export of proprietary genetics into Africa.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that, through its majority owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. ( "SMGH" ) the Company has completed its first commercial export of feminized cannabis seeds to the African region with an initial export to Lesotho.

The development, standardization and production of these seeds were all completed through Avicanna's vertical integration at SMGH located in Santa Marta, Colombia. The standardized and feminized seeds are a part of the Aureus™ product portfolio which includes CBD, CBG and THC seeds, resins or whole plant crude oils, cannabinoid distillates, and isolated cannabinoids.

Lucas Nosiglia, President of Avicanna LATAM, commented: "We are happy to see the demand for our proprietary genetics grow internationally. The culmination of our seed development and standardization efforts provides our international partners with the opportunity to cultivate federally registered, reliable and consistent cultivars across various environments and landscapes.

To its knowledge, the Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

About Aureus

Avicanna's supply chain business unit is based in Santa Marta, Colombia and provides a consistent source of cannabinoid raw materials for the global marketplace. These include active pharmaceutical ingredients and feminized seeds, for Avicanna's cosmetic, medical, and pharmaceutical products, in addition to supplying the company's partners around the world.

Aureus-branded products are cultivated, extracted, and manufactured by Avicanna's subsidiaries in Colombia where they leverage optimal environmental conditions to produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients economically and sustainably with USDA organic and GACP certifications.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development that has led to the commercialization of more than thirty products across various market segments:

Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products: Marketed under the RHO Phyto™ brand these medical and wellness products are a line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol ("CBD") and tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC"). The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. The formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical-community education and training.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna's scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates look to address unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna's first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is in the drug registration stage in South America.

Click to watch Avicanna's Corporate Video 2022

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

Stay Connected

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.Avicanna.com, contact Ivana Maric by email at info@Avicanna.com or follow us on social media on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

The Company posts updates through videos from the official Company YouTube channel.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified using words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions.. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2022 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3699b74a-85a7-4d85-a012-61712efd7412


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

AvicannaTSX:AVCNCannabis Investing
AVCN:CA
Avicanna Subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. Completes First Commercial Export of Aureus Branded THC and CBD Extracts to Portugal

Avicanna Subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. Completes First Commercial Export of Aureus Branded THC and CBD Extracts to Portugal

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that, through its majority owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. (" SMGH "), SMGH has completed its first commercial export of high concentration THC and high concentration CBD full spectrum psychoactive cannabis extracts to Portugal.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Reports Q1 2022 Financial Statement and Management Change

Avicanna Reports Q1 2022 Financial Statement and Management Change

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce the filing of its interim financial statements for the three-month period ending March 31, 2022 (" Q1 2022 ") and the transition of the role of Chief Financial Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mycotopia Therapies Inc. Update on Ei.Ventures and Strategic Investments

Mycotopia Therapies Inc. Update on Ei.Ventures and Strategic Investments

Mycotopia Therapies Inc. (OTC Pink: TPIA), a biopharma company focused on research, technology, and the development of medical psychedelics, and Ei.Ventures Inc., a technology company empowering mental wellness through psychoactive compounds, nutraceuticals and web 3.0, are pleased to announce several strategic investments to advance the combined company's business plan. Ei.Ventures completed its Regulation A+ financing round on March 22, 2022 after announcing plans to go public in a $360 million transaction with Mycotopia Therapies on December 07, 2021.

The combined company will be renamed PSLY.COM and focus its efforts on developing fungi and plant based Botanical Psychedelic API and Therapeutics instead of single molecule synthetic drugs with the belief that research will continue to confirm the importance of a synergistic approach. This will set PSLY.COM apart from virtually every other company in the space developing synthetic versions of Psilocybin. Ei.Ventures holds the IP for the extraction process of three botanical potential API compounds, Psilocybin, DMT and MDMA. PSLY.COM plans to further develop this API and file a Drug Master File with the FDA, which will provide the opportunity to potentially sell the API to other organizations while protecting its IP.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Announces Closing of Strategic Private Placement

Avicanna Announces Closing of Strategic Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has closed a strategic non-brokered private placement offering of 4,210,931 ‎‎units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.475 million (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one (0.5) Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events, for a period of 36 months.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna introduces the rare cannabinoid CBG into its RHO Phyto product formulary which includes oral, sublingual, and transdermal formulations

RHO Phyto CBG products will be made available through various medical and adult-use channels across Canada by Q3 2022

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Survey Shows Majority of Cannabis Consumption is Attributable to Consumers' Desires to Address Health and Wellness Concerns

62% of Americans Would Prefer Cannabis Over Pharmaceuticals When Treating a Medical Issue

A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, finds that 91% of adults aged 21+ who have ever consumed cannabis have done so for health and wellness purposes. The findings offer important takeaways revealing people's attitudes toward both cannabis and the desire for holistic health and wellness, as 75% of Americans say they would prefer holistic solutions over pharmaceuticals to treat a medical issue when possible, with 62% of people saying they would prefer to use cannabis rather than pharmaceuticals to treat a medical issue.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
hand reaching to pick up one domino in a line of dominos

Will Germany's Cannabis Actions Create a Domino Effect in Europe?

As Germany gears up to possibly legalize adult-use cannabis, how likely is it that the country's plans will cause other nations in Europe to follow suit?

The roadmap for recreational cannabis legalization in Germany has become a hot topic for stakeholders in the overall industry. On top of how exactly the situation will play out and what business opportunities exist, market watchers have offered various opinions on what the lasting impact of this change could be.

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis plant in a grow environment

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: US Reform Talk Cools Off, Analyst Says

A cannabis analyst for Cowen highlighted that companies in the sector are adjusting their messaging and expectations around federal reform in the US marketplace.

Meanwhile, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB,TSX:ACB) had a difficult trading week after a new investment deal.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis Repurchases US$20 Million of Convertible Notes

Aurora Further Strengthens Balance Sheet with Accretive Debt Reduction

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced that it has repurchased an aggregate of approximately $25.3 million ( US$20 million ) principal amount of its convertible senior notes ("Notes") at a total cost, including accrued interest, of $24.3 million ( US$19.2 million ) in cash.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
toy canada and us flags

Could US Cannabis Reform Help the Canadian Market?

Cannabis reform in the US could open the doors to market stabilization in Canada, experts believe.

The cannabis industry has long been eager to see reform in the US for obvious reasons. But beyond that, federal changes may bring a much needed re-evaluation and appreciation for players in Canada.

During an investment panel at the most recent Lift Expo in Toronto, a group of experts discussed how proposed policies like the SAFE Banking Act could in the long run also help Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

The Grass Is Now Greener On The East Coast - TerrAscend Debuts Cookies And Gage Brands in New Jersey

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will officially launch Cookies and Gage-branded cannabis products in the State of New Jersey on Saturday, June 11 th . These products will be available exclusively at The Apothecarium locations in Maplewood and Phillipsburg .

Cookies, California's top-selling cannabis lifestyle brand, co-founded by rapper and entrepreneur Berner alongside his renowned breeder and cultivation partner, Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis brand in the world. Cookies is known for its game-changing genetics and diverse selection of over 70 cannabis cultivars and 2,000 products. Cookies' initial New Jersey products will feature eighths of proprietary cultivars, including Gary Payton , Georgia Pie, Apples and Bananas, Soap, Doggy Bag, Pancakes, Jealousy, and Laughing Gas.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×