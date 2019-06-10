Jushi Holdings Launches on the NEO Exchange

Jushi Holdings (NEO:JUSH) announced its official public debut on the Toronto-based NEO Exchange.

As quoted in the press release:

Opening its first day of trading with a market capitalization over US$350 million, Jushi – seeking to be an integrated multi-state owner and operator of cannabis and hemp licenses across the United States – is the tenth corporate issuer listed on NEO.

“Becoming a publicly-traded company is an important milestone for our business and we are very proud to launch today on NEO. Access to the North American capital markets will allow us to pursue and grow our robust acquisition pipeline of cultivation, manufacturing, processing and high value retail cannabis and hemp assets in the United States, while also explore new markets across the US and Europe,” said Erich Mauff, Co-founder, President and Board Director, Jushi Holdings Inc.