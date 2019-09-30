Joy Beckerman, regulatory officer and industry liaison with Elixinol, talks about the changing landscape of the hemp market in the US.









Joy Beckerman, regulatory officer and industry liaison with Elixinol, a subsidiary of Elixinol Global (ASX:EXL,OTCQX:ELLXF), believes consumers feel more comfortable buying hemp products from established national retailers in the US.

Beckerman spoke at the recent MJBizConINT’L event in Toronto about the rampant hemp market in the country. Beckerman told the Investing News Network that the hemp market holds a lot of potential in the US, but critical infrastructure is needed.

The expert spoke at the event about the policy surrounding hemp and hemp-derived CBD products currently available in the US.

“People are learning about hemp’s potential in industrial applications and for nutritional aspects based on the hemp extract,” Beckerman said.

She spoke candidly about the potential hemp holds, in her opinion, beyond its current uses.

Late in 2018, US President Donald Trump signed the 2018 edition of the farm bill, which ended illegal status for hemp and its derivatives under federal law.

This move opened the floodgates to a variety of now-legal hemp products, and acceptance of these products has reached the point that national retailers are launching sales of hemp products from producing companies.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.