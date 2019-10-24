Isracann Biosciences: Israel’s First Pure-Play Cannabis Company

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE:IPOT) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.









Isracann is an Israel-based cannabis company focused on becoming a premier low-cost cannabis producer. The company is developing its fully-funded 230,000-square-foot cultivation facility near Tel Aviv, Israel, and plans to target the undersupplied domestic and European markets. The facility is being built to ISL and EU-GMP standards, and the company is applying for IMC-GAP and GSP certification, which allows Isracann to export its products and brands into Europe. Once Isracann’s facility is complete, it is expected to have an annual capacity of 23,500 kilograms.

Israel is high in humidity and has ideal year-round temperatures, allowing Isracann to keep its production rates as low as C$0.40 per gram. The country also receives, on average, 300 days of sun per year and high UV rays, which contributes to higher crop yields, more growing cycles and helps lower production costs.

