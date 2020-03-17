Ignite Partners with VapeEZ for Dubai Distribution of new Ignite NIC Product Line

Ignite International Brands, Ltd. has signed a definitive agreement with VapeEZ Technology for nicotine distribution in the Middle East.









Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ,OTCQX:BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods brand operating across various product lines, has signed a definitive agreement with VapeEZ Technology for nicotine distribution in the Middle East. VapeEZ, a leader in vape manufacturing and distribution with an annual output of 36,000,000 devices, will be responsible for supplying, warehousing, management, transportation, and distribution of IGNITE -branded nicotine products including a disposable vape device marketed under the “IGNITE NIC” trademark.

“IGNITE is quickly becoming a global brand and our partnership with VapeEZ will continue this momentum as IGNITE extends its’ reach into the MENA region,” said President, Curtis Heffernan. “We’re excited to welcome VapeEZ to the IGNITE family and look forwarding to continuing to expand our presence in this region.”

IGNITE NIC will be available in seven flavors in the Middle East market: Blood Orange, Lychee, Mango, Watermelon, Cool Menthol, Icy Mint, and Tobacco Leaf. IGNITE’s disposable vape device will be available at 200+ retailers. For more information on all of the IGNITE product offerings, visit www.ignite.co.

ABOUT IGNITE

IGNITE is a global lifestyle brand, operating in the premium product segment of the market. Founded by Dan Bilzerian, the company’s ‘quality-first’ approach is fundamental to the brand and its products. Originally operating in the cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness space, IGNITE was able to establish its brand awareness. IGNITE product categories now include a full line of CBD oil tinctures, CBD topicals, CBD pet products and CBD vape devices, all sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company’s website, ignite.co. The IGNITE THC product line, which was launched subsequent to the CBD product line, incorporates quality, locally sourced, cannabis products.

Since the launching of its THC and CBD products, the Company has expanded into the beverage space, launching a full line of functional performance enhancing drinks. The IGNITE beverage line currently consists of PH-alkaline balanced water, a line of premium performance drinks, named Z-RO as well as a gluten-free, seven-time distilled Vodka. IGNITE beverages will be distributed nationally within the United States and available to purchase on the IGNITE beverages website, IgniteBeverages.co.

IGNITE is a socially responsible company and is committed to using its marketing and brand power as a positive catalyst for a healthy lifestyle. The IGNITE management team believes that socially responsible oriented actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders.

Shares of IGNITE are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “BILZ” and are quoted in U.S. Dollars in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol “BILZF”.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to IGNITE, its expected product offering and its future ability to distribute its products. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability of IGNITE to give effect to its business plan; reliance on the “IGNITE” brand which may not prove to be as successful as contemplated; the ability to and risks associated with unlocking future licensing opportunities with the “IGNITE” brand, and the ability of IGNITE to capture significant market share. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

