Ignite International, Ltd. to Debut Partnership with MMS Distribution, LLC at USA CBD Expo

Ignite International, Ltd. (“Ignite”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ), will be exhibiting at the USA CBD Expo alongside partner MMS Distribution, LLC (“MMS”) showcasing the brand’s leading CBD line and new Ignite One Rechargeable Vape Pen. MMS, a leading distributor of vape and e-cig products to nationwide wholesale, c-store, smoke shop, and retail operators, will activate its Ignite relationship at the trade show.

“In an industry that is evolving as quickly as the US CBD market, it is vital that we stay close to our stakeholders to understand the trends and their needs,” said Jim McCormick, President of Ignite International Brands, Ltd. “We anticipate exhibiting at the upcoming USA CBD Expo will be tremendously insightful and we look forward to the proactive interactions from those in attendance.”

Ignite CBD, founded by entrepreneur and social media personality Dan Bilzerian, uses a variety of CBD formulations to help users relieve stress and maintain their edge. Ignite’s wide range of products are available in “Recharge,” “Lucid,” and “Calm” varieties, perfect for starting your day with a burst of energy, staying focused in the afternoon, and relaxing at night.

The USA CBD Expo will showcase the newest wellness trend rising in popularity across the globe at the Miami Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida, from August 2 to August 4, 2019. Ignite is a platinum level sponsor of the EXPO and on top of that, will have a 40’x46′ booth at the show. Ignite will also be featured on billboards and bus stops around the Miami area. During the event, attendees will be able to sample the latest in CBD products, view demonstrations of how and when to use CBD, and learn about the benefits of cannabidiol from industry experts.

Added Zach Bader, Managing Partner at MMS: “The USA CBD Expo is the perfect platform for us to unveil our relationship with Ignite. We’re looking forward to meeting retailers, buyers and consumers looking to learn more about Ignite and our plans for the future.”

MMS Distribution, LLC.

MMS Distribution, LLC is an American owned and operated wholesale distribution company based in New York, New York. With over eighteen years of business operations, MMS Distribution, LLC is a trusted and well-known provider for major c-store chains, cash & carry wholesalers, independent distributors, and jobbers nationwide. MMS Distribution, LLC has exclusive distribution rights for products direct from manufacturers and a national reach of over 25,000 retail locations.

About Ignite International, Ltd.

Founded by Dan Bilzerian, based in Los Angeles, and spanning a wide variety of cannabis and CBD products, Ignite wants to change what users, and society, think about cannabis and CBD. Ignite has built the world’s first super-premium cannabis lifestyle brand, currently for sale in dispensaries across California and Nevada with the company’s CBD products sold nationally online. From packaging and branding, to what’s inside, Ignite delivers at the highest level and builds on the foundation that trust and quality truly matter. For more information on Ignite’s complete line of CBD products, visit Ignitecbd.co.

About Ignite International Brands, Ltd.

Ignite International Brands, Ltd. is a CSE-listed consumer goods company operating in the CBD and cannabis sectors. Ignite International Brands, Ltd. intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada and into international jurisdictions, and leverage multiple product platforms. Ignite International Brands, Ltd. intends to effect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of the target jurisdictions. As CEO and Chairman, Dan Bilzerian takes an active role and is deeply involved in the development of global strategic initiatives intended to establish Ignite as a global leader in the CBD and cannabis space.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Ignite and MMS’s participation in the USA CBD Expo, and Ignite and Ignite International Brands, Ltd.’s business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability of Ignite and Ignite International Brands, Ltd. to give effect to their business plan; reliance on Dan Bilzerian and the “IGNITE” brand which may not prove to be as successful as contemplated; the ability to and risks associated with unlocking future licensing opportunities with the “IGNITE” brand, building a global cannabis brand and the ability of Ignite and Ignite International Brands, Ltd. to capture significant market share; and the uncertainties surrounding the cannabis industry in North America and internationally. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Ignite International Brands, Ltd. and Ignite disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

