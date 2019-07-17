Ignite International Brands (U.K.), Ltd. Introduces the United Kingdom to Ignite CBD at London Launch Event And Europe CBD Expo

Following a high-profile launch event at the Mandrake Hotel in central London and a notable presence at the inaugural Europe CBD Expo, Ignite International Brands (U.K), Ltd. (CSE:BLIZ) (“Ignite UK”) has now officially launched the Ignite brand of products in Europe via the United Kingdom.









Ignite UK enters the European market with an exciting line up of lifestyle-based CBD products that include drops (tinctures), vapes and topicals. These products are 100% natural and dosed to provide effects of calm, lucid and recharge. As your day changes, so should your CBD.

Ignite UK has released five (5) drop flavours and three (3) vape flavours, with additional SKUs scheduled for release in the near term. New to the Ignite line-up is a CBD Lip Balm, which serves as a reasonably-priced entry point for the consumer curious about Ignite and/or CBD topicals.

Ignite UK sources the purest full spectrum distillate and 99% pure CBD isolate and infuses them with fractionated coconut oil, natural flavour extracts and terpenes, all of which are formulated to provide the exhilarating, clarifying benefits of CBD.

European consumers can now purchase Ignite CBD Drops, Disposable Vape Pens and Lip Balms at two London retail locations as well as online at www.uk.ignitecbd.co.

Jim McCormick, President of Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (“Ignite”), the parent company of Ignite UK, adds: “North American CBD companies are increasing their presence in the UK and Europe to enter a market that is anticipated to reach £16.5 billion in the next decade. We are excited to have launched our Ignite CBD product line in Europe. The initial response has been tremendous, and we look forward to diversifying our business across the UK and EU member states with our trade partners in the UK.”

As part of a large-scale media activation, London will be graced with the “Ignited Kingdom” marketing campaign. Strategically placed digital screens and billboards will demonstrate the balanced, aspirational lifestyle Ignite UK encourages through CBD use.

CBD is still relatively new in the UK and Europe. Although there have been a number of campaigns to date, none have been on a significant scale nor has a dominant brand yet to emerge. Ignite UK intends to capitalize on this opportunity with its first mover advantage and already massive social media reach. With the integration of traditional and digital out-of-home marketing combined with social influencer campaigns, Ignite UK aims to become the most recognizable CBD brand in the EU.

ABOUT IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS, LTD.

Ignite is a CSE-listed company operating in the CBD industry. Ignite intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada and international jurisdictions, and leverage multiple product platforms. Ignite intends to effect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of the target jurisdictions. As CEO and Chairman, Dan Bilzerian takes an active role and is deeply involved in the development of global strategic initiatives intended to establish Ignite as a global leader in the CBD space.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the CBD market in Europe, the diversification of Ignite’s business and the business and marketing strategies of Ignite and Ignite UK. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability of Ignite and Ignite UK to give effect to their business plans; reliance on Dan Bilzerian and the “IGNITE” brand which may not prove to be as successful as contemplated; the ability to and risks associated with unlocking future licensing opportunities with the “IGNITE” brand, building a global CBD brand and the ability of Ignite and Ignite UK to capture significant market share; ability to source and secure companies or businesses to acquire and risks related to the acquisition of such companies or businesses; and the uncertainties surrounding the CBD industry in North America and internationally. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Ignite and Ignite UK disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

