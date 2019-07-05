Hill Street: Bringing Cannabis-Infused and Alcohol-Free Beverages to Canada

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV:BEER) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.









Hill Street is a beverage company currently offering a line of alcohol-free beverages including beers and wines. The company intends to leverage its existing knowledge and experience in order to enter into the North American cannabis market with a line of cannabis-infused beverages. Hill Street intends to offer its infused-beverage products across Canada by Spring 2020. The company’s award-winning and alcohol-free products are already available in more than 4,000 retail locations across the country including Loblaws (TSX:L), Sobeys, Shoppers Drug Mart and Zehrs.

In 2018, Hill Street announced a partnership with Lexaria Bioscience (CSE:LXX,OTCQB:LXRP) through which the company will share its DehydraTECH™ infusion technology in order for Hill Street to achieve tasteless and odorless infusion of cannabis into its beverages. Hill Street is also acquiring OneLeaf Holding Corp., a late-stage cannabis cultivation and processing applicant that is expected to receive its licenses in the near future. OneLeaf is currently building a GMP-compliant 48,200-square foot facility in Regina, Saskatchewan for the purpose of cultivation, research and processing.

Hill Street’s company highlights include the following:

Alcohol-free beverages producer with a presence in over 4,000 retail locations across Canada.

Expected to enter the cannabis-infused beverage space once cannabis-edibles become legal in October 2019, with product available for sale by Spring 2020.

Acquiring OneLeaf Cannabis, who expects to receive its cultivation license in the near term and is constructing a state-of-the-art, EU-GMP-certified 48,200-square-foot cannabis production and processing facility in Regina, Saskatchewan.

OneLeaf has over 700 distinct clone and seed varietals from award-winning breeders throughout the US and Canada. Ninety percent of the strains within OneLeaf’s collection are currently not commercially available.

Hill Street products have won three gold, two silver, and two bronze medals at the US Open Beer Championships, a Retail Council of Canada’s Grand Prix award, and a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco International Wine Challenge.

Hill Street co-founded the Cannabis Beverage Producers Alliance, a unified body of manufacturers, industry professionals, and advisers who advocate for the safe, reliable and responsible production of legal cannabis beverages.

Led by an experienced management team with numerous years of significant beverage experience.

Management holds approximately 38 percent of the company’s shares.

