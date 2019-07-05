Hill Street: Bringing Cannabis-Infused and Alcohol-Free Beverages to Canada
Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV:BEER) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.
Hill Street Beverage Company (TSXV:BEER) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.
Hill Street is a beverage company currently offering a line of alcohol-free beverages including beers and wines. The company intends to leverage its existing knowledge and experience in order to enter into the North American cannabis market with a line of cannabis-infused beverages. Hill Street intends to offer its infused-beverage products across Canada by Spring 2020. The company’s award-winning and alcohol-free products are already available in more than 4,000 retail locations across the country including Loblaws (TSX:L), Sobeys, Shoppers Drug Mart and Zehrs.
In 2018, Hill Street announced a partnership with Lexaria Bioscience (CSE:LXX,OTCQB:LXRP) through which the company will share its DehydraTECH™ infusion technology in order for Hill Street to achieve tasteless and odorless infusion of cannabis into its beverages. Hill Street is also acquiring OneLeaf Holding Corp., a late-stage cannabis cultivation and processing applicant that is expected to receive its licenses in the near future. OneLeaf is currently building a GMP-compliant 48,200-square foot facility in Regina, Saskatchewan for the purpose of cultivation, research and processing.
Hill Street’s company highlights include the following:
- Alcohol-free beverages producer with a presence in over 4,000 retail locations across Canada.
- Expected to enter the cannabis-infused beverage space once cannabis-edibles become legal in October 2019, with product available for sale by Spring 2020.
- Acquiring OneLeaf Cannabis, who expects to receive its cultivation license in the near term and is constructing a state-of-the-art, EU-GMP-certified 48,200-square-foot cannabis production and processing facility in Regina, Saskatchewan.
- OneLeaf has over 700 distinct clone and seed varietals from award-winning breeders throughout the US and Canada. Ninety percent of the strains within OneLeaf’s collection are currently not commercially available.
- Hill Street products have won three gold, two silver, and two bronze medals at the US Open Beer Championships, a Retail Council of Canada’s Grand Prix award, and a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco International Wine Challenge.
- Hill Street co-founded the Cannabis Beverage Producers Alliance, a unified body of manufacturers, industry professionals, and advisers who advocate for the safe, reliable and responsible production of legal cannabis beverages.
- Led by an experienced management team with numerous years of significant beverage experience.
- Management holds approximately 38 percent of the company’s shares.
Click here to connect with Hill Street (TSXV:BEER) and to request an investor presentation.