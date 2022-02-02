Company News Investing News
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc (CSE: TNY) (OTC Pink: TNYBF Tinley operates the most versatile cannabis beverage manufacturing facility in California, President & COO, Richard Gillis speaks to BTV.

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTC Pink: TNYBF)

https://drinktinley.com/

The Tinley Beverage Co Inc is a beverage company. It manufactures a line of liquor-inspired, non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for use in California, United States. The company also manufactures the TinleyTM Tonics and TinleyTM 27 line of products. Some of its products include High Horse; Stone Dasiy; Coconut Cask; Almond Cask; Flying Mule and others.

Tinley's Long Beach Facility to Produce 'Green Monké' Sodas on Can Line; Tinley's Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tinley's Long Beach Facility to Produce 'Green Monké' Sodas on Can Line; Tinley's Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that international cannabis beverage brand ‘Green Monké' is scheduled to begin can line production of five planned flavours at Tinley's Long Beach Facility in Q1 2022, with production of full-batches expected to repeat near-monthly.

‘Green Monké' Happy Sodas are cannabis-infused sparkling drinks in tropical flavours, formulated with a fast-release microencapsulation emulsion, and only 25 calories per can. ‘Green Monké' THC-infused beverages are currently available in the State of California, and Green Monké THC-infused beverages launched in Canada in October 2021. ‘Green Monké' is owned by St. Peter's Spirits. The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that international cannabis beverage brand ‘Green Monké' is scheduled to begin can line production of five planned flavours at Tinley's Long Beach Facility in Q1 2022, with production of full-batches expected to repeat near-monthly.

Lakewood issued Distribution License at Tinley's Long Beach Facility; Tinley's Brand Product Clears State Testing Onsite; Client Batches Set to Follow This Month

Lakewood issued Distribution License at Tinley's Long Beach Facility; Tinley's Brand Product Clears State Testing Onsite; Client Batches Set to Follow This Month

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, for the first time, a batch of product manufactured at Tinley's Long Beach Facility has successfully completed the State of California's testing, quarantine and lab sampling processes onsite under the distribution licence (the "Distribution Licence") granted to Lakewood Libations, Inc. ("Lakewood"). While the Distribution Licence was issued to Lakewood in August 2021, it could not be utilized until Lakewood received its distribution business licence (the "Business Licence") from the City of Long Beach ("City"), which was issued earlier this month. As previously announced, the Company has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire all of the equity interests in Lakewood, the closing of which is subject to certain standard conditions precedent including applicable regulatory approvals.

Receipt of the Distribution Licence and Business Licence is expected to expedite the testing and delivery of manufactured products, as brands will now be able to benefit from a new onsite ‘first-mile' distribution option adjacent to Lakewood's licensed manufacturing space at Tinley's Long Beach Facility. The Business Licence was issued following months of extensive permitting work and inspections and marked the final step allowing Tinley's Long Beach Facility to activate the state Distribution Licence. This ‘first-mile' distribution capability is expected to increase efficiency and speed to market by allowing the transfer of manufactured product from Tinley's Long Beach Facility's manufacturing area to the immediately adjacent licensed distribution space operating under the Distribution Licence. The first batch of product transferred, tested and cleared for market under the newly activated Distribution Licence was the Company's own Tinley's™ '27 Coconut Cask Elixir.

CORRECTION - Tinley's Products Receive Notice to Purchase from Ontario Cannabis Store for Expected April 2022 Release

CORRECTION - Tinley's Products Receive Notice to Purchase from Ontario Cannabis Store for Expected April 2022 Release

In a release issued under the same headline yesterday at 9:50 pm EST by The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF), please note that in the first paragraph of the release, the date [December 16, 2022] should have read [December 16, 2021]. The corrected release follows.

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and its two Canadian licensed co-packers have now completed their submissions of the additional technical, marketing and training documentation requested by the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") following the issuance by the OCS on December 16, 2021 of a formal notice to purchase ("the Notice"). The Notice included the Canadian versions of the Company's Cannabis Cup award-winning Tinley's '27 TM Coconut Cask, branded in Canada as Tinleys '27 TM Smooth Coconut, and its Tinley's Tonics TM La Paloma ready-to-drink sparkling ‘mocktail', to be produced in Canada as Tinleys Classics TM Mystic Dove TM .

Tinley's Products Receive Notice to Purchase from Ontario Cannabis Store for Expected April 2022 Release

Tinley's Products Receive Notice to Purchase from Ontario Cannabis Store for Expected April 2022 Release

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and its two Canadian licensed co-packers have now completed their submissions of the additional technical, marketing and training documentation requested by the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") following the issuance by the OCS on December 16, 2022 of a formal notice to purchase ("the Notice"). The Notice included the Canadian versions of the Company's Cannabis Cup award-winning Tinley's '27 TM Coconut Cask, branded in Canada as Tinleys '27 TM Smooth Coconut, and its Tinley's Tonics TM La Paloma ready-to-drink sparkling ‘mocktail', to be produced in Canada as Tinleys Classics TM Mystic Dove TM .

Following responses to any requests for clarification that may arise from OCS review of the documentation submitted this week, purchase orders for the two products, to be included in the OCS spring release, are expected to be received in February 2022. Spring release products are anticipated to be shipped to the OCS warehouse in March, with launch of online purchase on the OCS website expected in early April, and retail launch in licensed cannabis retail outlets on or about April 12, 2022. The Company will work with its sales agents to support the brand and work to increase distribution throughout Winter and Spring 2022.

Tinley's Announces Q3 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Updates

Tinley's Announces Q3 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Updates

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide corporate updates to coincide with the release today of the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis thereon for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, which are accessible under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

