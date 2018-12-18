High Tide Announces Partnership with Keys Please in Public Safety Campaign Entitled “Keeping Calgary Safe”

The goal of the “Keeping Calgary Safe” campaign is to improve awareness and educate citizens about the safe consumption of cannabis and other controlled substances, as well as the travel alternatives available to get them home safely. “As cannabis becomes more readily available and acceptable in our communities, it is important for us to make sure that we are reinforcing responsible behaviour,” says Raj Grover, High Tide’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Safety is an integral part of our company, from employee training to in-store customer service to ensuring that consumers arrive home to their families.” After the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada on October 17, 2018, campaigns such as this will be essential to educating consumers, the cannabis industry and local governments about the shared responsibility of building safe communities.

In support of this initiative, High Tide will be introducing additional training and procedures for all of its current Canna Cabana and eventual KushBar retail cannabis stores in Alberta, to help employees recognize symptoms of cannabis intoxication. These safety measures will include information about local transportation options to ensure that each and every visitor to a Canna Cabana or KushBar store has the information to reach their home or other destination safely. Additionally, High Tide will be providing complementary cannabis education for KEYS PLEASE drivers, to help ensure that The Driving Alternative® continues to provide an important set of up-to-date services for Albertans.

About KEYS PLEASE

KEYS PLEASE is a trade-mark owned by The Driving Alternative Inc. used under licence in Canada and the United States. The Driving Alternative Inc. originated in Calgary, Alberta in 1997. Since inception, the pioneering organization has served millions of customers and is one of the current leaders in providing designated driving services. The KEYS PLEASE service offers a designated driver to transport a customer and their guests to their destination in their own vehicle or deliver a customer’s vehicle to a destination of their choice. The organization is dedicated to exceeding industry standards and continually strives for excellence in customer service. KEYS PLEASE is committed to making streets and highways a safer place to travel. KEYS PLEASE is a member of the Canadian Franchise Association.

For more information about KEYS PLEASE., visit www.keysplease.net

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation. It is among the most vertically-integrated companies in the Canadian cannabis market, with portfolio subsidiaries including RGR Canada Inc., Smoker’s Corner Ltd., Famous Brandz Inc., Canna Cabana Inc. and the majority of KushBar Inc. High Tide’s strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its retail-focused integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

Representing the core of High Tide’s business, RGR Canada Inc. is a high-quality and innovative designer, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis accessories. Founded in 2009 and approved by the Canadian Franchise Association, Smoker’s Corner Ltd. is Canada’s largest counter-culture chain with 19 current locations. Famous Brandz Inc. is a dominant manufacturer of licensed lifestyle accessories, through partnerships with celebrities and entertainment companies including Snoop Dogg and Paramount Pictures. Famous Brandz’ products are sold to wholesalers and retailers around the world. With the deregulation of recreational cannabis for adult use across Canada, Canna Cabana Inc. has 4 current locations and is positioned to become a sizeable retail brand through a modern concept with a sophisticated yet playful customer experience, while KushBar Inc. is a retail concept that will also be focused on the valued Canadian cannabis consumer.

For more information about High Tide Inc., visit www.hightideinc.com

