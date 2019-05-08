High Hampton Announces Appointment of New Chairman to the Board

High Hampton Holdings Corp (CSE:HC, OTC:HHPHF, FSE:OHCN) (“High Hampton” or the “Company”), a cannabis brand and distribution company in the U.S. market, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Robert Allen as the new Chairman at its latest board meeting on April 18th, 2019.









High Hampton Holdings Corp (CSE:HC, OTC:HHPHF, FSE:OHCN) (“High Hampton” or the “Company”), a cannabis brand and distribution company in the U.S. market, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Robert Allen as the new Chairman at its latest board meeting on April 18th, 2019. Mr. Allen has been an independent director of the High Hampton board since June 2018 and has accepted his appointment as Chairman.

Robert Allen, CA, is an investor, entrepreneur, C Suite Executive with 20 plus years of experience building, leading, and advising both public and private corporations through complex restructurings, acquisitions/divestitures, and capital market transactions. He currently provides strategic advisory services to Boards and Management including the establishment of Boards and their associated Governance and policies, strategic refreshes including restructuring, and instilling accountability for results. He has also been a principal investor and participated in the startup and public listings of three prior Companies.

The Company also wishes to announce that, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, it has issued 500,000 stock options each to Gary Latham, CEO, Cam Birge, Independent Director, Dieter Macpherson, Independent Director, Robert Allen, Chairman and Tom Baird, COO at a price of $0.34/share, vested immediately.

About High Hampton Holdings Corp.

High Hampton Holdings Corp. is a Canadian-based cannabis sector brand and distribution company emerging as a true vertical integrator in California’s legal cannabis space serving recreational and wellness markets. The Company’s U.S. holdings are comprised of assets set up as a vertical stack including a distribution arm through BRAVO DISTRO; branding, packaging, manufacturing & processing carried out through MOJAVE JANE and CALIGOLD; and cultivation to scale via COACHELLAGRO and 420 REALTY. Operating out of licensed strategic locations within the state, High Hampton is leveraging its brand-focused business model to generate sustainable profits delivering quality product by recognized brands.

Social Media

Facebook: facebook.com/highhampton

Twitter: twitter.com/highhamptonHC

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/HighHampton

CALIGOLD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caligoldofficial

Stock Exchanges

High Hampton trades in Canada, ticker symbol HC on the CSE, and in Europe, ticker symbol 0HCN on the FSE. Neither the CSE, nor the FSE has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, nor the FSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Marijuana Industry Involvement

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate. Marijuana is legal in certain states however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that High Hampton’s ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

High Hampton Holdings Corp.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the intention of the parties to complete the Acquisition and certain ancillary transactions contemplated thereby. These transactions are subject to a number of material risks, and there is no assurance that they will be completed on the terms or within the timeframes currently contemplated, or at all. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

All monetary references herein refer to Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

For further information: please contact: 8 Wellington St. E. Mezzanine Level, Toronto, ON, M5E 1C5, www.HighHampton.com; Gary Latham, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Email: glatham@highhampton.com, Phone: 703.629.5338; Christian Scovenna, Senior VP of Corporate Finance, Email: christian@HighHampton.com, Phone: 416.453.4708

Click here to connect with High Hampton Holdings Corp (CSE:HC, OTC:HHPHF, FSE:OHCN) for an Investor Presentation.