Hawthorn Resources Announces Fully Subscribed Private Placement and Planned Name Change to Prince Silver Corp.

Hawthorn Resources Corp. (CSE: HWTN) (OTC Pink: HAWWF) ("Hawthorn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with the recently executed agreement for the acquisition of Stampede Metals Corporation (the "Stampede Acquisition") owner of the Nevada located Prince Silver Project and Stampede Gap Project and previously announced consolidation (the "Consolidation"), the Company will change its name to Prince Silver Corp. (the "Name Change").

The Name Change and Consolidation are expected to take effect within the coming weeks. Upon completion, prior to giving effect to the Stampede Acquisition, the Company will have approximately 16,054,125 shares outstanding and will begin trading under its new name with a new CSE ticker symbol to be disclosed upon acceptance by the CSE.

"Rebranding as Prince Silver Corp. marks a transformative step as we align our corporate identity with the Prince Silver Project, a large-scale silver asset located in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions," stated Ralph Shearing, P.Geo., President of the Company. "With an impressive previously disclosed Exploration Target and silver prices reaching multi-year highs, we believe this is a great opportunity to unlock significant value for our shareholders."

Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Hawthorn is pleased to report that the private placement of subscription receipts as previously disclosed has been fully subscribed to approximately $4 million (rounded), the maximum raise agreed to within the Stampede Acquisition Agreement. Closing of the private placement subscription receipts is expected to occur within the coming days.

Majority Shareholder Consent Obtained

The Company has obtained shareholder consent letters from shareholders representing over 55% of the issued and outstanding shares of Hawthorn approving the Stampede Acquisition transaction.

Corporate Strategy

The Company's corporate focus is centered on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, guided by the following strategic pillars:

  • District-Scale Silver Focus: Advancing a large-scale silver asset in the heart of Nevada, one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions.
  • Significant Exploration Target: With mineralization that is near-surface and open in all directions. (see press release dated June 9, 2025, for further information on the Exploration Target)
  • Drill-Driven Growth: Active exploration to expand higher-grade zones, confirm historic drilling results and define the scale of the Prince Silver Project mineralized system. A reverse circulation drill program is expected to be initiated on the Prince Silver Project, late July 2025.
  • Strategic Partnerships: Actively seeking a joint venture or option partner to explore and develop the Stampede Gap Porphyry Copper-Gold Project, which has been identified as a large-scale Cu-Au system and the BC located greenfield Broken Handle exploration project.

The Company will provide further updates on exploration plans and key milestones in the coming weeks.

About Hawthorn Resources

Hawthorn is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. Mineralization is open in all directions and is near surface. Hawthorn also holds option interest in Broken Handle Project, an early-stage mineral exploration project located southern British Columbia, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ralph Shearing, Director, President
Tel: 604-764-0965
Email: info@hawthornresources.ca

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: completion of the Acquisition and related transactions, completion of the proposed financing, proposed drill programs, amendments to the Company's website, property option payments and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, completion of satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Acquisition and related transactions, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

×