Heritage Cannabis Holdings Subsidiary Voyage Receives Sales License from Health Canada

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN) (CNSX.CANN.CN) (OTC:HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian cannabis company is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Voyage Cannabis Corp. (“Voyage”) has been granted a cannabis oil sales license by Health Canada, effective April 8, 2020. This sales license will allow Voyage to begin selling cannabis products, including oil derivatives, to the Provincial cannabis boards as well as directly to patients in the medical market. The Company is developing a variety of products which it plans to market under brands that offer unique high quality properties and provide consumers with clear choices.

The Company plans to begin making its cannabis oil available for sale as soon as possible. Included in this offering will be its award-winning, direct-to-vape, all natural oil products. The Company’s proprietary extraction methodology uses high pressure systems and no harmful chemicals. Additionally, Heritage will launch various formulations of full spectrum CBD tinctures when product approval is received from Health Canada.

With the achievement of this sales license, the Company intends to further discussions to create joint ventures with companies which have distinct cannabis products that can be formulated at a Heritage facility and mutually marketed to Canadian consumers.

“We are extremely excited for Voyage to receive this sales license. It is a significant development allowing us to begin selling cannabis oil to the Canadian retail market. We have been processing and formulating products in anticipation of this license and are eager to begin offering them to the public.” stated Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage. “High quality cannabis oil products are in great demand and we are confident that our customers will appreciate the value in the products we will be bringing to market. Our extraction division, Purefarma, has built a reputation for quality and purity, and this license allows Voyage to offer these products directly to this growing market in addition to our contract manufacturing business.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis currently has two Health Canada approved licenced producers through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licences, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. Heritage as the parent company, is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

