Production Increase and Market Growth in Recreational Cannabis Ayurcann Holdings Corp. a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to provide an update to its growth in production and market share in recreational ...

Production Increase and Market Growth in Recreational Cannabis

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to provide an update to its growth in production and market share in recreational cannabis in Canada .

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. logo (CNW Group/Ayurcann Holdings Corp.)

Ayurcann Market Segments

Extraction & Refinement – annualized capacity of up to 300,000 kg and offers services that include bulk extraction, winterization, and fractional distillation.

Bulk Oil Sales – growth with consistent inventory of over 300 kg of THC and CBD available, providing the gold standard for bulk oil for licensed producers, manufacturers, and brands in the medical and recreational cannabis space.

White Label – solutions by working with multiple national and international brands for product development and commercialization, the Corporation has the knowledge and experience to successfully bring products to market.

Results and Highlights

Ayurcann sold THC and CBD distillate containing over 1 billion milligrams of cannabinoids into the Canadian market for vapes, tinctures, topicals and edibles, working with top selling brands throughout Canada and internationally.

Ayurcann has been nominated and won 2 industry awards as Top Canadian Processors and Top Tolling Provider in the Canadian Cannabis industry.

Ayurcann has entered and has fulfilled multiple orders from Ontario , Manitoba , Alberta , Saskatchewan , and New Brunswick , with the Fuego Vapes brand establishing itself as top sellers in the provinces.

The Vida Tinctures and Glow Topicals are growing their market share by providing value and high potency.

The Corporation entered into a letter of intent with Tetra Oils Inc. to purchase a 100% interest in their wholly owned subsidiary, Joints and Hustle & Shake Inc. (" Joints and Hustle "), which holds assets comprising the 'Joints' and 'Hustle and Shake' brands (the " Acquisition "). The brands have multiple SKU's and distribution into the Provinces of Ontario , British Columbia , Alberta , Manitoba , Saskatchewan , and New Brunswick . Ayurcann currently supplies all the required CBD and THC distillate and isolate for their products. With market leading products, under the 'Joints' brand, Joints and Hustle offers a selection of high potency CBD oils, while the 'Hustle & Shake' legacy focused on 3 Vape SKUs which are in market. Consideration for the Acquisition has been set at $7,200,000 to be satisfied through the issuance of 40,000,000 common shares of Ayurcann (the " Consideration Shares "). Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Consideration Shares shall be deposited into escrow with an escrow agent and pursuant to the terms of the letter of intent will be released in batches upon Joints and Hustle achieving certain milestones within 12 months of closing of the Acquisition. If the milestones are not achieved within 12 months, the Consideration Shares which have not been released to Tetra Oils Corp. pursuant to the terms of the escrow agreement, shall be returned to the Corporation for cancellation.

Financial Results

Ayurcann provided its recent Q2 financials showing its fourth continuous quarter of positive results.

Ayurcann launched a normal course issuer bid and continues to engage with investors and shareholders to support its efforts for what it feels is an undervalued asset in the Cannabis industry in Canada .

Market Penetration and New Opportunities

Ayurcann is working with 8 recreational cannabis brands and has over 500 provincial listings

Ayurcann is launching new SKUs into the market with distillate-focused products leading the way. The vape brands are Bravo6, Xplor and Oy Vapes, and Her Highness for Intimacy oils.

  • Bravo6 is a highly potent THC vape line brand focused on gaming and cannabis enthusiasts.
  • Oy Vapes! is a partnership with culture specific, highly potent white label THC vape brand.
  • Xplor is a vape brand that is CBD and 1:1 formulation geared towards the medical consumer looking for alternatives.
  • Her Highness is an intimacy focused pleasure oils that enhances the experience consumers have with CBD and THC products in the bedroom.

Market Awareness

The Corporation has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. (" Stockhouse ") to assist in building awareness and to provide communications support for the Corporation. Stockhouse will arrange and disseminate independent research articles related to the Corporation as well as develop and implement social media strategy. The Corporation will pay Stockhouse $5,000 per month for its services over the next 6 months. For more info, please visit www.stockhouse.com .

The Corporation has engaged Independent Trading Group (" ITG ") to provide market making services in accordance Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Corporation on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Corporation's common shares. The Corporation will pay ITG $5,000 per month for its services. For more information, please visit www.independent-trading-group.com .

Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann, Mr. Igal Sudman commented: "We are excited about the direction Ayurcann has taken and are thrilled to see our market penetration and revenues growing consistently. With new SKUs now listed in recreational cannabis in various categories throughout Canada , we are proud to be able to show continued growth."

Mr. Sudman further commented on operational growth and entry into new markets; "we continue to grow our production, innovation, and partnerships. With extraction capacity for bulk biomass of up to 300,000 kilograms per year and the ability to co-fill up to 3 million production products for the medicinal and recreational markets, we are confident in providing value for our shareholders and gathering market share in the industry."

About Ayurcann

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada . Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Corporation completing the Acquisition upon the terms and timelines disclosed herein; the Corporation launching new SKUs into the market with distillate-focused products leading the way; the provision of services being provided by Stockhouse and ITG pursuant to the terms of their respective agreements; the Corporation continuing the normal course issuer bid and purchasing common shares for cancellation thereunder; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Corporation will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Corporation's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Corporation; the Corporation's successful implementation of its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE and alternative exchanges; the Corporation completing the Acquisition upon the terms and timelines disclosed herein; the Corporation launching new SKUs into the market with distillate-focused products leading the way; the services being provided by Stockhouse and ITG pursuant to the terms of their respective agreements; the Corporation continuing the normal course issuer bid and purchasing common shares for cancellation thereunder; and the Corporation becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Corporation's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry; the Corporation's inability to obtain continued regulatory approvals ; the Corporation's inability to successfully implement its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE and alternative exchange; the Corporation will not complete the Acquisition upon the terms and timelines disclosed herein or at all; the Corporation will be unable to launch new SKUs into the market; services will not be provided by Stockhouse and ITG and their agreement will be cancelled; the Corporation will be unable to continue the normal course issuer bid and purchase common shares for cancellation thereunder; and the inability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Corporation's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Overview

In an industry that was previously reliant on grower companies, more fully integrated companies delivering multiple verticals in cannabis processing and production offer an unparalleled investment opportunity that stands out from the rest.

Ayurcann (CSE:AYUR) is a leading B2B post-harvest solution and provider focused on providing scalable custom processes and pharma-grade products to the medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by delivering best-in-class, proprietary services, including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

The company offers a two-tier business model of services and production. The manufacturing vertical offers three production divisions specializing in expert cannabis-based extraction and refinement, high-quality bulk oil sales and white label manufacturing. Ayurcann currently extracting approximately 1,500 kilograms a week of product and has the capacity to process up to 200,000 kilograms of dry cannabis annually.

Additionally, its proprietary Ayurcann Marketplace offers a premium selection of cannabis and hemp products, including tinctures, vapes and topicals for personalized care.

The company operates out of Pickering, Ontario, allowing Ayurcann to leverage easy access to licensed producers and other cannabis participants in the region. It also holds Processing and Research Licences issued by Health Canada.

Ayurcann’s management team consists of innovators in the cannabis and corporate space that bring together years of experience in business development, finance, post-harvest production and quality control. This leadership and their vested interest in the success of

Ayurcann’s Company Highlights

  • Ayurcann is a premier post-harvest cannabis solutions company focused on providing and manufacturing unique development processes and high-quality products for patient and adult use in Canada.
  • The company aims to be a market leader and supportive partner within the cannabis extraction business. It has created turn-key-post harvest outsourcing for licensed cannabis producers, using a strategic end-to-end model.
  • The company’s Ayurcann Solutions offers premium services across various cannabis production verticals. This portfolio includes expert cannabis-based extraction and refinement, high-quality bulk oil sales and white label manufacturing.
  • Ayurcann also operates the Ayurcann Marketplace, specializing in safe and well-engineered medicinal cannabis concentrate products for personalized and patient care.

Ayurcann’s Key Solutions

Production Division

Ayuracann’s production division, offers full end-to-end outsourcing services, including proprietary product research & development, cannabis extraction & refinement and final production formulation & fulfillment. The company leverages experience, expertise and a robust network to assist clients across Canada and the world.

Ayurcann provides multiple verticals in cannabis production. These premier services include well-engineered extraction and refinement, high-quality bulk oil sales for manufacturers and brands and white label manufacturing for product development to commercialization.

Medicinal Cannabis Marketplace

The Ayurcann Marketplace offers a personalized level of care through its high-quality, safe and consistent medicinal cannabis tailored to patient needs. This robust selection of premier cannabis products includes tinctures, vapes and topicals.

The company leverages an impressive library of terpenes and utilizes flexible production and concentration processes to address unique customer needs.

Ayurcann’s Management Team

Igal Sudman — CEO & Co-Founder, Director

Igal Sudman is a business development specialist who brings over 20 years of experience in various industries, from real estate development to technology and cannabis. Sudman understands the objectives and requirements needed to scale companies from seed to exit, having founded and developed businesses featured on the Canadian Profit 50.

Roman Buzaker — President, COO & Co-Founder, Director

Roman Buzaker is a corporate strategist with a specialty in management and operational engineering. He has experience in industries such as logistics, digital marketing and business consulting. Buzaker managed the expansion and the development of various online and brick-and-mortar companies from single-location operations to multi-locational franchises nationwide.

Jaspreet Bhatia — Quality Control Manager

Jaspreet Bhatia is a quality control manager with a Ph.D. Degree in Chemistry. She has over five years of quality control experience and in-depth knowledge of GMP, GLP, Cannabis regulations and quality guidelines. She possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in technical writing, product development and product release

Raj Virk — Quality & Compliance Manager

Raj Virk is a quality system expert with over 18 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Virk is highly skilled and experienced in GMP, GPP, quality investigations, deviation reports, technical writing and quality audits.

He holds a Master’s Degree in science along with a Postgraduate Diploma in Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance.

Aaron Meckler — CFO

Aaron Meckler is a seasoned corporate finance professional with over eight years of experience in public and private equity, covering real estate, growth-stage ventures, public listings and M&A transactions. He has acted in a CFO capacity for public and private companies and currently sits on the board of directors for two reporting issuers, Stralak Resources and Brandenburg Energy.

Alison Gordon — Director

Alison Gordon has worked in all verticals of this emerging market. As the founder of 48North Cannabis Corp, Gordon was the first female CEO of a public cannabis company. Gordon developed strategies for patient acquisition, brand awareness, investor relations, customer service, physician outreach, and has traveled all over North America, applying her vast marketing experience to evaluating investment and acquisition.

Gordon’s competitive advantage is her hands-on experience in production, distribution and retail across several vastly different markets throughout the US and Canada.

David Hackett — Director

David Hackett brings more than 20 years of financial and management leadership. He has overseen the growth of several start-up companies, including dealing with operations, technology, regulatory reporting, corporate governance, public financing and M&A activity.

Hackett is a CPA and CA and holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the Western University.

Maor Shayit — Director

Maor Shayit is a seasoned and ambitious operation & marketing professional with more than 15 years of experience driving national, sales and P&L growth across a wide range of industries, including retail, telecommunications and cannabis.

Shayit has successfully built and improved operations and marketing departments for the last three years for an emerging Ontario-based licensed producer as a COO.

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES BUYBACK OF COMMON SHARES UNDER NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES BUYBACK OF COMMON SHARES UNDER NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: AYUR F FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid (" NCIB ") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") or alternative trading systems

Under the NCIB, the Corporation intends to acquire up to 6,085,890 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (" Common Shares "), representing approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding Common Shares. As of February 28, 2022, there were 121,717,818 Common Shares issued and outstanding. On any given day, during the NCIB, the Corporation may only purchase up to 15,000 Common Shares, which is equivalent to 25% of the average daily trading volume of 60,000 calculated based on the trading volumes on the CSE over the past 12 months and may purchase once per calendar week, in a block trade, a greater number of Common Shares.

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. REPORTS RECORD SALES AND FOURTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF POSITIVE OPERATING INCOME

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. REPORTS RECORD SALES AND FOURTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF POSITIVE OPERATING INCOME

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE:AYUR OTCQB: AYUR F FSE:3ZQ0 ) (" Ayurcann " or the " C ompany "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to report its financial and operating results for its second quarter ending December 31, 2021. All figures reported are in Canadian dollars.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 3 1 , 2021:

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ROLLES INTO 5th PROVINCE WITH BESTSELLING "FUEGO" VAPES IN ALBERTA AND ANNOUNCES SYMBOL CHANGE ON THE OTCQB MARKET

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ROLLES INTO 5th PROVINCE WITH BESTSELLING "FUEGO" VAPES IN ALBERTA AND ANNOUNCES SYMBOL CHANGE ON THE OTCQB MARKET

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE : AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce the launch of their high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes into Alberta . This is the 5 th province over the last 4 months that Ayurcann has entered in Canada . Ayurcann will launch their line of Fuego products through the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission (the " AGLC "). Products will be made available through authorized retailers across Alberta .

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CNW Group/Ayurcann Holdings Corp.)

"Fuego" branded vapes has been a best seller across various Canadian markets with repeat orders coming in on a monthly basis. With the introduction of one of the highest concentrations of active cannabinoids on the market in this format, Ayurcann's strategy is to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers.

"We are thrilled to announce Fuego's initial entrance into Alberta , where we are optimistic about its market potential as an industry leading value brand line. We have been successfully selling in NB, MB, SK and ON and believe that the interest from consumers and retailers will help set the standard for vape products in Alberta ," states Igal Sudman , Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann.

OTCQB Symbol Change

Ayurcann is also pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. (the " OTCQB ") to change its symbol to "AYURF" effective as of market open, January 27, 2022 .

About OTCQB

The OTCQB operates the OTCQB ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market and Pink ® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. To learn more about the OTCQB, please visit www.otcmarkets.com .

About Ayurcann

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada . Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Corporation's commencement of sales of its high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes in the Province of Alberta ; the Corporation's strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the OTCQB; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Corporation will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Corporation's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Corporation; the Corporation receiving continued approval from the AGLC and other necessary approvals required for the sales of its high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes in the Province of Alberta ; the Corporation's successful implementation of its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the OTCQB; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Corporation's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry; the Corporation's inability to obtain continued approval from the AGLC and other necessary approvals required for the sales of its high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes in the Province of Alberta ; the Corporation's inability to successfully implement its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the OTCQB; and the inability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Corporation's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. UPDATE FOR 2022

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. UPDATE FOR 2022

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to provide an update to its exponential growth throughout Canada.

Ayurcann Market segments

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. entering Ontario with the bestselling "FUEGO" Vapes

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. entering Ontario with the bestselling "FUEGO" Vapes

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market is pleased to announce the launch of their high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes. Ayurcann will launch their line of Fuego products through the Ontario Cannabis Store (the "OCS"). Products will be made available through additional adult-use channels including authorized retailers across Ontario.

Ayurcann will be launching its best seller - Fuego's Cherry Blossom. The vape product has been a best seller across various Canadian markets with repeat orders coming in on a monthly basis. With the introduction of one of the highest concentrations of active cannabinoids on the market in this format, Ayurcann's strategy is to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers.

